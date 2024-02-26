Mobile District continues to preserve African American History

Photo By Jeremy Murray | Wooden remains of the Clotilda sits on the deck of a survey ship in Mobile, Alabama,...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Murray | Wooden remains of the Clotilda sits on the deck of a survey ship in Mobile, Alabama, May 4, 2022. The Clotilda is the last known slave ship to enter United States waters more than 50 years after Congress banned the practice. The Mobile District is helping the Alabama Historical Commission and other stakeholders to preserve this piece of history that sunk in the Mobile Harbor near Africatown in Mobile. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – During Black History Month, it's crucial to recognize efforts to preserve and honor the historical legacy of African Americans, especially those who endured the brutality of slavery.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, represents this commitment through its collaboration with the Alabama Historical Commission and other stakeholders in searching for and preserving Clotilda, the last known slave ship to enter the United States.



"The United States Army Corps of Engineers has served as an essential partner to the Alabama Historical Commission throughout the Clotilda project,” said Lisa Jones, Executive Director at the Alabama Historical Commission. “It is a tremendous duty to ensure continued protection of the Clotilda, and we thank the USACE for assisting us with those efforts."



USACE has been instrumental in investigating the Clotilda shipwreck as the lead federal agency with jurisdiction over specific work in the United States navigable waters.. This involvement has included evaluating potential environmental effects, issuing necessary permits, and ensuring compliance with federal environmental laws such as the National Historic Preservation Act.



"The Mobile District has been responsible for the federal permitting of ongoing archaeological investigations of the submerged shipwreck known as the Clotilda," explained Tim Dodson, Regulatory Division archaeologist. "Issuing permits, we aim to establish the best process to learn and protect the environment. We want to keep the waters safe and clear to protect history. We have been working with the AHC and other stakeholders to allow permits to be able to locate and preserve this historically significant ship."



The Clotilda's significance as the final slave ship cannot be overstated —it represents a profound and traumatic chapter in American history. Despite Congress outlawing the importation of captives more than 50 years prior, the Clotilda smuggled enslaved Africans into the United States, defying both legal and moral boundaries. Its discovery and preservation are crucial for understanding the enduring impact of slavery and the resilience of those who were forcibly brought to this country.



Upon arrival, the ship was secretly taken to the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, where the captives were unloaded and hidden in the marshes in an attempt to destroy the vessel to eliminate evidence of the unlawful activities. The captives were enslaved on various plantations throughout Mobile and southern Alabama until the end of the Civil War.



Following emancipation, a group of Clotilda captives purchased land in what is now Africatown, where many of their descendants still reside today. The discovery and investigation of the Clotilda shipwreck serve as a vital connection between this unique descendant community and their history.



"It’s our responsibility to consult with the community of Africatown to inform them about our efforts to preserve the Clotilda and all the history associated with it," said Dodson. "The community is eager to learn more about their history, so we've prioritized incorporating their perspectives and input. We want them involved every step of the way."



Through the diligent efforts of the Mobile District’s Regulatory Division and its partners, steps have been taken to locate, document, protect, and preserve the ship's remnants.



"Collaborating with the Alabama Historical Commission on the preservation of the Clotilda has been truly rewarding,” said Dodson. “It has created a strong relationship and a highly productive partnership, and we are eager to continue our work with them."



In 2018, after a local reporter's story about the potential location of the historic shipwreck, the AHC and partners began archaeological surveys near Twelvemile Island to identify and confirm the wreck's location and identity. After identification in 2019, the AHC conducted detailed archaeological investigations in 2021 and 2022, including sonar surveys, environmental sampling, artifact collection, and structural assessment of the wreck itself.



In recent developments, USACE has received an application from the AHC to install four single piles. These structures serve the dual purpose of providing navigational aid and protecting the submerged archaeological site of the Clotilda.



Overall, the collaborative efforts of the Mobile District Regulatory division, Alabama Historical Commission, and other stakeholders in preserving the Clotilda shipwreck contribute to highlighting the importance of preserving and sharing these vital pieces of our collective history.



Confronting uncomfortable truths about America's past and working towards a more inclusive and equitable future. This Black History Month, we recognize and appreciate the importance of preserving and sharing this vital piece of history, ensuring that the legacy of the Clotilda and the resilience of those it impacted continue to be remembered and honored for generations to come.