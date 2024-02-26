APG’s safety council is first step to improving workforce safety and health

Photo By Quentin Johnson | ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – Craig Goldberg, director of safety, U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Quentin Johnson | ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – Craig Goldberg, director of safety, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, provides an overview of the Army Safety Management Information System (ASMIS) to APG senior leaders and safety managers during the Aberdeen Proving Ground Installation Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council (ISOHAC), February 7. The ISOHAC is the first on APG in more than 10 years and is designed to synchronize and integrate safety initiatives throughout the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Quentin Johnson/Released) see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – Approximately 50 individuals representing more than 30 organizations came together in Malette Training Facility, APG, February 7, to begin the first Aberdeen Proving Ground Installation Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council (ISOHAC) in more than 10 years.

The council highlights synchronized and integrated safety initiatives and provides visibility on safety requirements having impacts across the Installation requiring senior leader oversight, said Robb Altenberg, installation safety office chief, APG.

The meeting itself was described as a “home run” for all as various topics impacting APG tenants were introduced to APG senior leaders and to their safety managers for situational awareness, said Altenburg.

Topics included new information management systems, current safety working group efforts, and organizational changes, said Altenburg.

New topics will be introduced to the council based on responses from key working groups that ensure all safety working groups have a voice to address safety needs.

“It’s our intent all safety related working groups will have a voice in this (council) to share their successes and/or challenges,” said Altenburg.

Working groups provide structure for the council and bring each organization closer to solving problems affecting the installation such as electric vehicle incidents or hazards related to electromagnetic radiation to ordnance.

“I’m excited to be a part of the ISOHAC. I appreciate the opportunity to learn from my colleagues and receive leadership input on critical safety programs,” said Jac Bartel, safety and surety director for U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM).

Bartel believes events like the ISOHAC are critical to collectively improving the installation’s safety.

“Communication, collaboration and transparency are critical as council members represent different organizations with diverse portfolios and mission priorities, but with a common goal of workforce and workplace safety as we focus on taking care of our people,” said Bartel.

As progress continues, additional working groups are scheduled to come up under the council, including radiation safety, respiratory protection, and various other public health and preventative medicine topics, said Altenburg.

The next council is scheduled to meet late fall.