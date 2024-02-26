Exercise Nordic Response 24: II MEF Exercises Command as a Multi-National Force Headquarters

Bardufoss, Norway — Ahead of next month's Nordic Response 24 exercise, a key transfer of authority took place yesterday as U.S. Marines assumed the role as commander of a multi-national force in support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization exercise.



During the formal ceremony II Marine Expeditionary Force assumed authority as the Land Component Command headquarters comprising Norwegian, Swedish and Finnish division headquarters. The force will exercise under II MEF by, with and through our Norwegian hosts.



The multi-national force is comprised of NORDIV, a Norwegian army division, and 3rd Div, a combined division consisting of Swedish and Finnish brigades.



"This transfer highlights the close relationships and trust shared between our forces," said Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Priddy, Deputy Commanding General, II MEF. "It reflects the strength of our partnerships and our ability to exercise as a combined force in rugged and challenging arctic conditions."



Exercise Nordic Response will take place from March 1-15 in Norway and surrounding waters. It will include approximately 20,000 participants from NATO allies and Nordic partner nations.



The exercise is designed to enhance the ability of forces to operate together in response to a crisis scenario in northern Europe. It focuses on issues like transporting forces, receiving reinforcements and managing casualties.



Troops will train in a cold weather environment across various topographies, conducting drills, live fire exercises and simulated combat operations. Maritime, air and special operation forces will also participate.



II MEF will lead the multi-national LCC in support of our Norwegian allies to execute training objectives. Commanding this force prepares II MEF to deploy as a joint task force in accordance with U.S. Marine Corps Force Design goals.



“Our alliance with Norway has never been stronger, and training side-by-side during Nordic Response reflects the depth of our strategic partnership,” said Priddy.

