Lancer Brigade takes part in Exercise Cobra Gold 2024

SA KAEO PROVINCE, Thailand – Hundreds of soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team “Lancer Brigade,” 7th Infantry Division, arrived in the Kingdom of Thailand to participate in the 43rd iteration of Exercise Cobra Gold 2024.



The annual Cobra Gold exercise, the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, will be held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. This year, 10 nations will fully participate in the training, including Thailand, the United States, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Republic of Korea, with approximately 20 additional nations serving as limited participants, planners and observers.



The multilateral exercise strengthens regional relationships and enhances interoperability among Allies and partners through shared experiences and rigorous training.



"We are deeply honored to participate in the 43rd iteration of Exercise Cobra Gold," said Col. Andrew Gallo, commander of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division. "We look forward to enhancing our strong relationship with our Thai counterparts through rigorous field training and live-fire exercises.”



During the exercise, the Lancer Brigade will conduct small arms ranges, platoon situational training exercises (STX), squad and platoon-level live fire exercises (LFX), mortar training and evaluation program (MORTEP), field artillery firing tables, and conclude with a final exercise (FINEX).



2-2 SBCT is based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington and supports various missions, exercises, and training throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



For this iteration, 2-2 SBCT subordinate units participating in the exercise are the 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment; 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, and elements from the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion and the 2nd Brigade Support Battalion.

