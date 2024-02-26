3rd Cavalry Regiment uncases colors in Korea

Photo By Chin-U Pak | The 3d Cavalry Regiment, III Armored Corps, assumes responsibility as the 14th Korean...... read more read more Photo By Chin-U Pak | The 3d Cavalry Regiment, III Armored Corps, assumes responsibility as the 14th Korean Rotational Force during a Transfer of Authority ceremony, at Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division cased their colors, signifying the successful completion of the unit's deployment and return to Fort Carson, Colorado. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CASEY, South Korea — The 3rd Cavalry Regiment unfurled its unit colors, signifying the official transfer of authority from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division on Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 29, 2024.



The 3rd Cavalry Regiment, hailing from Fort Cavazos, Texas, will be the next Korea Rotational Force for the next nine months, marking their first deployment to the peninsula, a historic event for their organization. This transition provides additional capability and flexibility to respond to aggression and upholds the ROK-U.S. alliance's responsibilities.



“In our 177-year history, and the seven decades since Armistice, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment has never unfurled our yellow Cavalry Standards in Korea,” said Col. Jeffrey Barta, Commander, 3CR. “We are excited to write this next chapter in our history together with our ROK-A teammates and serve as a part of the incredible 2nd Infantry- ROK/U.S. Combined Division, combined team.”



Col. Keith Benedict, Commander, 2SBCT, cased the colors, signifying the successful completion of the unit's deployment and their return to Fort Carson, Colo.



“The Mountain Warriors have achieved remarkable success over the last nine months, training hard to build and maintain the high level or readiness necessary to deter our adversaries and maintain the armistice,” said Maj. Gen. William 'Hank' Taylor, Commanding General, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division. “Arriving with the far side objective secured, the Mountain Warriors secured the bridgehead with tough and high tempo training.”



The 3CR will count on 3500 troopers and 1500 vehicles to enhance readiness and interoperability with regional allies and partners.