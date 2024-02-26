A Transformative Journey: Inside the Executive Leadership Development Program at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego

At Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, a group of future leaders begin an impactful journey through the Executive Leadership Development Program, Feb. 6, 2024. The program’s main mission is to develop leaders who understand the mission of the Department of Defense and can navigate the complex challenges faced by military members.



Here, on the revered grounds where Marines are trained, future leaders undergo a unique and intense experience.



“The Executive Leadership Development Program is a program for civilian DoD personnel to get a better understanding of what the military does,” said Capt. Andrew Lewaniak, current operations officer within the operations office at MCRD San Diego. “They travel to different bases and different branches of services to understand what we do. In our case, what recruit training looks like here on MCRD San Diego.”



The recruit depot offers an environment perfectly suited for immersing participants in the demanding training for Marine recruits. Led by experienced military officers and civilian executives, the ELDP introduces innovative ideas across various stages of development.



Through hands-on learning, participants explore both military and civilian leadership, refining the skills needed to guide and support diverse teams in difficult situations.



Participants gain a deep understanding of the Marine Corps ethos through direct exposure to entry-level training. They witness firsthand differences, of what sets Marines apart from other branches of the Armed Forces. The differences include high standards for physical fitness, marksmanship, drill and teamwork to overcome challenges.



“One of the big components of leadership is understanding,” Lewaniak stated “Gaining that understanding and knowledge so they can have informed decisions is key to their decision making process.”



As the ELDP participants depart from MCRD San Diego, they leave with a greater knowledge of what it takes to be a Marine, from being recruited as a poolee to marching across the parade deck at graduation.

