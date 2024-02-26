4th Infantry Division Artillery Change of Responsibilty

Photo By Pvt. Kathryn Freitas | Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Durgin, outgoing command sergeant major of the 4th Division...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Kathryn Freitas | Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Durgin, outgoing command sergeant major of the 4th Division Artillery Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, passes the brigade colors during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Carson, Colo., Feb. 28, 2024. Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Durgin receives and passes the brigade colors to symbolize him relinquishing his responsibilities as Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Katie Freitas) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo.-- U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 4th Division Artillery Brigade bid farewell to a senior leader during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Carson, Colo. Feb. 28, 2024.



Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Durgin, outgoing command sergeant major of the 4th Division Artillery Brigade, relinquished responsibilities to Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Lozano, incoming command sergeant major.



“For 278 days I've had the honor of being Ivy Gunner 7. A call sign that I hold near and dear to my heart and second only to the title of dad,” says Durgin. “As you just witnessed, I relinquished responsibility of this fire as an enterprise to command sergeant major to one of the very best field artillery Command Sergeant Majors in the Army today.”



CSM Lozano is a native of San Antonio, Texas. He enlisted in the Army on July 23, 1999, and attended One Station Unit Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, earning the military occupation specialty of 13B, Field Artillery Cannon Crewman.



“So I'm going to want you to understand that I can never really replace who you are (Durgin), but I will promise you this,” states Lozano. “I promise I will build off the greatness that you created and take this body to a higher echelon.”



As presiding officer for the event, Col. Charles Knoll, commander of the 4th Division Artillery Brigade, had the honor of passing the unit colors from Durgin to Lozano, a long-standing tradition throughout the Army. The passing of the colors is a symbolic statement entrusting the incoming command sergeant major with protecting the colors and the Soldiers who fall under them.



“Soldiers in our diversity know that they will be treated with dignity and respect,” says Knoll. “Genuinely cared about, challenged, given opportunities and when failure occurs, they will be coached to success by the best NCO Corps in the world.”



Durgin left the formation with a few final words of wisdom as they continue the Ivy Gunner legacy with Lozano.



“Amateurs train until they get it right, and professionals train until they can't get it wrong,” says Durgin. “And then they do it again and again. Train and fight as if your life depends on it, because it does.”