128th Air Refueling Wing Communication Flight redesignated as Communication Squadron

Photo By Airman 1st Class Cynthia Yang | 128th Mission Support Group Commander, Col. Todd Walton and 128th Communications Flight Commander, Maj. Joshua Sweeney exchange the squadron guidon, symbolizing the redesignation of the unit from a flight to a squadron during an official ceremony held on December 2, 2023 at General Mitchell Field, Milwaukee, WI.

Milwaukee — In a significant strategic move this past year, the 128th Air Refueling Wing Communication Flight underwent a transformative re-designation and emerged as the 128th Air Refueling Wing Communications Squadron. The official ceremony, held with military precision, marked the occasion as Major Joshua Sweeney assumed command, emphasizing the unit's evolution from a flight to a full-fledged squadron Dec. 2, 2023.



After a multi-year campaign of communication Commanders pushing for the Flights to become Squadrons, the re-designation of the 128th Communications Flight to Squadron officially happened on 29, October 2023.



“The cyber domain changes quickly and the threats in the space are great,” Said Sweeney. “When you look at current events in the world today and who the bad actors are; they are some of the most technically advanced countries out there who do not hesitate to implement offensive cyber measures.”



The symbolic replacement of the Flight's guidon was a poignant moment, highlighting the substantial shift in the unit's structure and responsibilities. This re-designation signifies more than a mere change in nomenclature; it unveils a deliberate effort to fortify the military communication framework in response to contemporary challenges.



The transition to a Communications Squadron ushers in a new era of growth and enhanced training opportunities for personnel. With increased responsibilities, the unit is better poised to adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of the cyber domain. Major Sweeney, in assuming command, expressed the importance of continually enhancing skillsets to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data, safeguarding against potential compromises by adversaries.



“Having the squadron designation shows the significance of the cyber domain and the importance of supporting and securing that space,” Said Sweeney. “Additional manning and training opportunities to enhance our members' skill sets are key in providing the support needed for unstoppable airpower.”



The shift is particularly timely as the cyber domain remains in a state of constant flux. The re-designation not only aligns with the overarching military strategy but also underscores the imperative need for robust communication capabilities. This evolution enables the squadron to engage in enriching training activities and collaborations with partners, fostering a network that strengthens the collective defense against emerging threats.



The re-designation of the 128th Air Refueling Wing Communication Flight to the Communication Squadron is not merely a symbolic change but a strategic evolution. It reflects a forward-thinking approach aimed at enhancing the unit's capabilities to navigate the complex challenges of the modern era.



As Major Sweeney assumes command, the squadron is well-positioned to play a vital role in fortifying the military's communication infrastructure, ensuring its resilience in the face of evolving threats.