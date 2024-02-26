Brookville Lake turns 50, announces celebratory event in 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Brookville Lake, located in Franklin and Union counties in Brookville, Indiana celebrates its 50th Anniversary this month. The dam was built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District for the primary purpose of flood risk management and became operational in January 1974. Brookville Lake was later dedicated on July 26, 1975, at a ceremony conducted by Indiana Governor Otis R. Bowen, Sen. Vance Hartke, Congressman Lee Hamilton, Brig. Gen. Wayne Nichols of the USACE Ohio River Division, and Col. James Ellis of the Louisville District.



The Brookville Lake Dam has played a crucial role in reducing the risk of flooding to downstream communities, as well as providing quality recreation to visitors. The 181-foot high and half-mile long earth and rockfill dam has provided more than $95 million in economic benefits since becoming operational.



USACE is planning a 50th anniversary celebration for Brookville Lake next summer. The celebratory event commemorating the July 26, 1975, date of dedication is tentatively scheduled be held Saturday, July 26, 2025. Additional event details will be shared in the upcoming months.



“We hope to incorporate a Share and Tell experience to include exhibits with historical stories, photographs, and other memorabilia from the planning and inception of our dam and lake, as well as through the years,” said USACE Brookville Lake staff.



The 5,260 acre Brookville Lake exists as a cooperative management effort between USACE and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. With more than 1 million visitors in 2023, Brookville Lake offers many opportunities to enjoy wildlife or recreate in the great outdoors.







