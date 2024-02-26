National Physicians Week Highlight

It’s National Physicians Week!



To celebrate, we want to highlight Dr. Annemarie Miller, 21st Healthcare Operations Squadron Pediatric Physician.



She has been a pediatrician for over 20 years. She joined Peterson SFB in July 2022.



“Before joining Peterson SFB, I worked in the Pediatrics Clinic at Wilford Hall AFB and the @U.S. Air Force Academy Pediatric Clinic,” Miller said.



Dr. Miller and her family are still Air Force Academy #football fans, and they go the games when they can.



Her husband served as an anesthesiologist in the @Air Force for 9 years. He retired as a Lt. Col., and among his deployments are Operation Desert Storm in Iraq.



As they moved from station to station, Dr. Miller always found great fulfillment serving the #children of her fellow military families.



“I enjoyed working with children from various backgrounds, including Air Force, @Army and @Navy families,” Dr. Miller said. “I loved working in various parts of the country, from the Hill Country of San Antonio to the mountain front range of #Colorado.”



One of the reasons she’s so passionate about her work for military members is because she received that same passion from her #healthcare providers.



"Military physicians provided excellent care for my two children, who are now teenagers” Miller said. “Every day, my goal is to pay forward to the country that so passionately provided for me when I needed it most.”



Her commitment to excellence not only stems from her past experience, but also from her deep respect for those who serve.



“Military families have a special work promoting the safety of the people of this country and being ready for important missions for the United States of America,” Miller said. “It is an honor to give back and help care for military families and children the best I can.”



The Pediatric Clinic at Peterson SFB cares for newborns to age 18. They help manage many conditions, including newborn care, developmental and ADHD concerns, sports physicals, yearly well checks, injuries, colds and other illnesses.



To schedule an appointment at the Peterson SFB Pediatrics Clinic, call (719) 524-2273, Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



For more information on pediatrics at Peterson SFB, call (719) 556 –1197, Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 13:55 Story ID: 464908 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Physicians Week Highlight, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.