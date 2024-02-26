Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 92nd Operations Group trains Airmen on Real-Time Information in Cockpit system

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 92nd Operations Group dedicated a week of training for its members on the Real-Time Information in Cockpit system at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 20-24, 2024.

    The 92nd OG held this training event to build proficiency with the RTIC system, which was designed to increase connectivity between Air Mobility assets during real-world operations worldwide.

    The RTIC data link system is used to communicate and share mission-critical information such as displaying enemy threats, target data, and friendly force locations on an avionics display in the aircraft cockpit.

    “RTIC provides aircrew with secure interconnectivity between aircraft of the same type as well as different types,” said Capt. Robert Schaefer, link unit manager for the 92nd Air Refueling Wing. “It also allows us to see other aircraft that are on the link and provide information about those platforms.

    “RTIC allows for beyond-line-of-sight communication securely,” Schaefer added. “We can contact the receiver, given they are tactical data link equipped, directly and coordinate without any need for ground station.”

    During the training event, pilots and in-flight refueling operators learned about the components of RTIC, performed ground training to simulate using the system and utilized the system during a training flight.

    Schaefer said the in-flight refueling specialists, commonly known as “boom operators,” serve as the mediators between their aircraft and other RTIC-equipped aircraft.

    “The boom operators’ duty while not doing aerial refueling is to operate the RTIC system, exchanging messages and viewing statuses,” explained Schaefer. “The training is an annual requirement and is going
    to be used a lot more in the future.”

    Schaefer also noted that the RTIC system is aiding Gen. Mike Minihan’s, Air Mobility Command commander, goal of connecting 25 percent of the Mobility Air Forces fleet by 2025.

    “[The connectivity] allows us to maneuver the exquisite joint coalition capabilities into a position advantage so they can be successful,” Minihan said at the Air Force Association Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, Feb. 12-14, 2024. “The good news is the readiness that underpins deterrence . . . is the same readiness that underpins decisive victory.”

    Training like this ensures Fairchild AFB’s Airmen are prepared to apply appropriate tactics to possible pacing threats and demonstrates their readiness for tomorrow’s fight anytime, anywhere.

