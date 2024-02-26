190th ARW Spearheads Innovative Training Event to Enhance Airmen Skills

FORBES FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Kan. - Airmen from the 190th Air Refueling Wing Operations Group, Maintenance Group and Logistics Readiness Squadron participated in a multifaceted training mission at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, Kansas, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Roswell Air Center, New Mexico and Kelly Field, Texas on Feb. 6, 2024.



This comprehensive training event embodied a range of critical responsibilities, demonstrating diverse skill sets that contributed to the overarching goal of enhancing mission essential tasks and increasing readiness for high-end flight scenarios.



“You know, I was really impressed by the number of members that were eager to participate in this training and the active duty counterparts that were equally enthusiastic about going out there and executing the exercise,” said Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Frederick, 190th LRS, petroleum, oils and lubricants. “It was something different than what we normally do and the ability for us to go off site and execute the mission, provided an eye opening and real world perspective to the work that we do.”



The 190th ARW's innovative approach to combining off-station training and collaborative exercises, exemplifies the Wing’s commitment to maintaining a high level of readiness and adaptability in an evolving operational landscape.



In a demonstration of expertise and cooperation, two Crew Chiefs and two POL members from the 190th, trained members from the 97th Air Mobility Wing on Hot Pit Refueling Operations. This initiative not only enhanced the skills of 190th personnel but also fostered collaborative relationships with other Air Force units.



The training event resulted in the certification of two Crew Chiefs, eight Quality Assurance members and 12 POL members from the 97th AMW, reinforcing the strength and capability of the broader military community.



“The exercise posed very realistic scenarios that may happen in the future and to see all the different squadrons working together in harmony was uplifting and affirming to the culture we have here at the 190th,” said Master Sgt. David Glassman, 190th LRS, Air Transportation. “I hope that the opportunities for exercises like this will be available again in the future and I would even say it would be valuable to implement similar exercises for the entire base. I highly recommend it and I believe it checks so many different boxes for us, providing versatility, and highlighting the Wing as having Multi-Capable Airmen.”



Through the collaboration of units, the Air Transportation Flight, operating within the LRS framework, assumed responsibility for the critical tasks of cargo loading and inspection. This hands-on involvement supported the seamless execution of the exercise, ensuring that the training accurately mirrored the challenges and intricacies of real-world logistic scenarios. The LRS’s proactive engagement underscored the unit's significance in fortifying the overall readiness and effectiveness of the 190th.



Also at the forefront of this intensive training initiative, the Intelligence Flight of the 190th, played a pivotal role in relaying real-time, threat briefs to crews who effectively navigated these challenges with foresight maneuvers.



The week-long training placed an emphasis on air refueling operations with a focus on coordinating the refueling of eight F-16s from the 54th Fighter Group, showcasing the Wing’s dedication to elevating aerial capabilities.



Additionally, LRS was able to oversee the transportation of two cargo bins and retrieve four members from a demanding environment, leading them back to Forbes.



“This mission was a quick response opportunity for the jets and the crew, enhancing our response time and building confidence in our capabilities,” said Frederick.



Through a multifaceted approach, the Maintenance Group (MXG) actively engaged in a Hot Pit Refueling Operation, strategically preparing Airmen for missions requiring swift, demanding and efficient refueling procedures.



“The biggest difference between hot pit refueling and a regular refuel is that the engine runs on the opposite side of the aircraft,” said Frederick. “So there is a lot of noise, a lot of stuff going on and it’s done very quickly to get the jet back up in the air.”



Demonstrating adaptability and resourcefulness, MXG undertook limited aircraft repair, utilizing available resources within constrained environments to ensure operational continuity. Expanding its scope, the MXG also included cargo load team duties and forklift operations, delivering comprehensive training to six maintainers.



This holistic involvement enhanced the skill set of the MXG team and underscored the 190th’s commitment to a versatile and well-prepared force, capable of addressing a spectrum of operational challenges.



The overall mission of this exercise emphasized a training experience that prepared Airmen for the complexities and challenges they may encounter in real-world missions. Transitioning from an instructor-led, at home station training to a more scenario-based approach has allowed service members to experience events built on practicality and fostered through engaging tasks.

The strategic approach demonstrated the 190th’s commitment to fostering a highly skilled and adaptable force capable of meeting the evolving demands of modern air operations.



The successful outcome of this training experience has led to its planned implementation across the Wing in future initiatives.



“Our adversaries are getting smarter and faster in everything that they do, so this exercise is a way for us to keep up and maintain the edge of air superiority,” said Frederick.

