Corps awards $13.2 million contract for the Fargo-Moorhead diversion project

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $13.2 million contract to

HSG Park Joint Venture 2, LLC of Harvey, North Dakota, yesterday, Feb. 27, to complete the Southern Embankment Reach SE-1B portion of the Fargo, North Dakota/Moorhead, Minnesota, Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project, which is also known as the FM Area Diversion.



The Southern Embankment Reach SE-1B portion is in Cass County, North Dakota, and consists of an embankment that will connect the completed Reach SE-1 to the Diversion Inlet Structure, which is 99% complete. It will also connect the Diversion Inlet Structure to Reach SE-2A, currently under construction.



The total length of the embankment is approximately three-quarters of a mile. The embankment material will come from a city of Fargo stockpile and locations adjacent to the embankment. The project will also include a road crossing for County Road 16 and a roundabout connecting County Roads 16 and 17. County Road 17 will be rerouted over a new bridge crossing the stormwater diversion channel.



This is the third of multiple contracts planned to construct the embankments associated with the southern embankment. This congressionally authorized project is a 30-mile-long diversion channel in North Dakota with upstream staging. The plan includes a 21-mile-long southern embankment, several highway and railroad bridges, three gated control structures and two aqueduct structures.



The Corps is working in partnership on this project with the cities of Fargo and Moorhead and the Metro Flood Diversion Authority. This project provides flood risk reduction for nearly 260,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure in the communities of Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace and Harwood.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 11:37 Story ID: 464886 Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps awards $13.2 million contract for the Fargo-Moorhead diversion project, by Shannon Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.