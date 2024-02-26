U.S. bombers arrive in Sweden for Bomber Task Force 24-2

LULEA, Sweden --

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, arrived in Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, for Bomber Task Force 24-2, Feb. 23, 2024.



During the deployment, the bomber crews and support personnel will integrate with the Swedish Armed Forces, NATO Allies and other international partners to synchronize capabilities and assure security commitments across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.



The U.S. routinely demonstrates its commitment to NATO Allies and partners through BTF missions. Through these missions, U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa enables dynamic force employment in the European theater, providing strategic predictability and assurance for Allies and partners while contributing to deterrence by introducing greater operational unpredictability for potential adversaries.



Regular and routine deployments of U.S. strategic bombers also provide critical touch points to train and operate alongside our Allies and partners while bolstering a collective response to any global conflict.



