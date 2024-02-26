USACE Transfers Lahaina Temporary Elementary School to Hawaii State Department of Education

Courtesy Photo | Lahaina, HI - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is pleased to announce the successful...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lahaina, HI - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is pleased to announce the successful installation and turnover of the temporary King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina to the Hawai‘i State Department of Education Feb. 27. In collaboration with FEMA and the State of Hawai‘i, USACE embarked on a mission to design and oversee the installation of this critical educational facility following the devastating wildfires of Aug. 8, 2023, which displaced approximately 600 elementary school students from their original Lahaina school. see less | View Image Page

Lahaina, HI - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is pleased to announce the successful installation and turnover of the temporary King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina to the Hawai‘i State Department of Education Feb. 27. In collaboration with FEMA and the State of Hawai‘i, USACE embarked on a mission to design and oversee the installation of this critical educational facility following the devastating wildfires of Aug. 8, 2023, which displaced approximately 600 elementary school students from their original Lahaina school.



USACE received a FEMA mission assignment on Sept. 13, 2023, to support the State of Hawai‘i and the DOE in this endeavor, and installation of the temporary school in West Maui commenced on Nov. 20, 2023. Through diligent efforts and unwavering commitment to safety and quality, USACE and its partners successfully completed the project and delivered the facility to the DOE on schedule.



"We are immensely proud of the collaborative effort that has led to the timely completion of the temporary King Kamehameha III Elementary School," said Col. Jess Curry, Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office commander. "Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure that the Lahaina community has a safe and conducive learning environment for its children, and this is one more step toward recovery and the beginning of the rebuilding process following last year’s wildfires."



The temporary school comprises 336 modular units across 38 buildings, including classrooms, restrooms, a dining room, community space, administrative offices, and learning resources areas. With the key handover today, the DOE will proceed with furnishing and installing telecommunication equipment before opening the school for the fourth school quarter of this year.



“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all our partners who have contributed to the successful completion of this project,” added Curry. “The Lahaina community has demonstrated resilience and unity in the face of adversity, and that set the standard for USACE, and our local, state and federal partners, to ensure the children of Lahaina can resume their education without delay.”



Students are expected to commence classes at the temporary school on April 1, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the recovery and rebuilding efforts following the wildfires.



For imagery of the new temporary elementary school and the school handoff between USACE and DOE, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USACE-HD.



###