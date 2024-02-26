Indian Army General Discusses Modernization Efforts

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christina Westover | Gen. Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), India, speaks with a Soldier during...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christina Westover | Gen. Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), India, speaks with a Soldier during a presentation to showcase cutting-edge military equipment, including Strykers and other advanced weaponry, showcasing the technological advancements and modernization efforts of both armies as part of their visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Feb. 15, 2024. Pande visited JBLM as part of his comprehensive nation-wide tour of U.S. Army installations aimed at enhancing partnerships and discussing modernization efforts. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson, 7th Infantry Division Unit Public Affairs Representative) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash.-- General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), India, visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) Feb. 15, 2024, as part of his comprehensive nation-wide tour of U.S. Army installations aimed at enhancing partnerships and discussing modernization efforts.



"This relationship is one of the top priorities for the department,” said Siddharth Iyer, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, director for South Asia policy. “Our belief is that getting the U.S. and India relationship right is not just necessary, it's essential to achieving our strategy in the Indo-Pacific."



General Pande engaged in high-level discussions with senior U.S. Army officials on JBLM to explore avenues for expanding cooperation into the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) areas of responsibility. These discussions focused on enhancing interoperability, exchanging best practices, and bolstering joint capabilities to address shared security concerns.



“They're seeking to build readiness, increase readiness, not just join us in [India] but also in a multinational capacity, denying key terrain to anyone who seeks to inhibit a free and open Indo Pacific.” said Col. Andrew Watson, I,Corps Director of Future Operations.



During Pande’s visit to JBLM, he and his team observed a static display of cutting-edge military equipment, including Strykers and other advanced weaponry, showcasing the technological advancements and modernization efforts of both armies.



“We recognize the importance of all nations who are in the region, who operate and trade across that region, building our presence, interaction, transparency and increasing confidence in our ability with those allies and partners,” said Watson.



Prior to the visit the Indian Army released a public statement asserting that the tour “underscores the deepening military cooperation and strategic partnership between India and the United States, aiming to further strengthen defense cooperation and foster stronger bonds between the armies of both nations.”



“That’s why our partnership is so critical, as we do training alongside and learn from your forces for high altitude in different environments that exist there in India, “ said Watson.