Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 Begins

RAYONG PROVINCE, Thailand - Thousands of servicemembers from the United States, Thailand, and partnering countries gathered to participate in the opening ceremonies of the 43rd Annual Cobra Gold exercise, which commenced Tuesday morning in Rayong province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb 27, 2024.



Established in 1982 as a bilateral maritime exercise between the United States and Thailand, Cobra Gold has expanded throughout the past four decades to include other countries, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea. The event is the longest-running international exercise in the world, a fact that exercise leadership attributes to a long-standing history of cooperation and enduring partnerships.



“In the last 20 years, the nations represented here have trained together, with that training put to operational use in responding to seismic and life-threatening events,” said U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert F. Godec. “Only through cooperation can we rise to these challenges and keep our people safe by providing a solid foundation for regional security and inclusive prosperity.”



More than 4,500 servicemembers from the United States Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marines will join their international counterparts to work side-by-side, learning and navigating the unique and ever-changing challenges of the modern military world, including cyber and over-the-horizon threats. Its focus on humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and civic aid make the Cobra Gold exercise essential to the region.



“Up to now, 30 partner nations have participated in the exercise, comprising almost 9,000 troops,” said Gen. Songwit Noonpackdee, Chief of Defence Forces for the Royal Thai Armed Forces. “We have expanded the scope of military operations to address the full spectrum of threats across all domains…aimed at promoting collaboration to enhance regional stability.”



“Cobra Gold is not just a military exercise,” added Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commanding General of I Corps and Joint Base Lewis- McChord. “It is a decades-long example of the enduring partnerships that bind our nations together. As we train and learn from each other, we symbolize the strength that comes from unity, shared goals, and the commitment to regional stability.”



The two-week long exercise will conclude on March 7. In that short time, Brunson encouraged servicemembers from participating nations to embrace the invaluable opportunities to learn and grow from each other in such a dynamic training environment.



“Cobra Gold provides a platform to refine our strategies, test our readiness, and cultivate the friendships that are the foundation of effective multinational cooperation,” Brunson told the crowd at the opening ceremony. “It’s an honor to be part of this robust multinational force dedicated to promoting our shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Pacific.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 19:33 Story ID: 464841 Location: UTAPAO, TH Web Views: 34 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 Begins, by MAJ Ailea Boisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.