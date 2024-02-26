Marine leaders attend WEST 2024

Photo By Sgt. Erin Vandehoef | U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard leaders and business professionals attend the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Erin Vandehoef | U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard leaders and business professionals attend the WEST 2024 conference at the San Diego Convention Center in California, Feb. 14, 2024. Throughout the conference, leaders from the Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard discussed modernization efforts and future concepts that support the Sea Services' operations. WEST 2024 is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Erin A. VandeHoef) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO CONVENTION CENTER, SAN DIEGO– The WEST 2024 conference, now in its 34th year, convened Feb. 13-15 and brought together prominent leaders from across the Sea Services to discuss new technologies for the advancement of the armed forces and its contractors. Throughout the conference, leaders from the Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard discussed modernization efforts and future concepts that support the Sea Services' operations.



During the event, senior military and government officials speak directly to the attendees during panels on the topics presented to gain valuable feedback. Some of the panel discussions at this year's conference included Decision and Data dominance for the warfighter; USMC Theater: Train to Fight, Fight to Win; and Challenges in Enterprise Software Acquisition.



Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton attended this year's conference and spoke with companies about emerging technology and potential solutions for MCB Camp Pendleton’s mission. He also attended a panel titled “Do We Have the Tools and Technologies to Enable Information as a Warfighting Multiplier?” This panel featured prominent leaders such as U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information and Director of Intelligence for the Marine Corps, Headquarters Marine Corps, and others other leaders within the Department of Defense. During this panel, leaders discussed the challenge and expectations leaders face in enabling Information as a Warfighting Multiplier.



Other topics discussed were how to use artificial intelligence securely and effectively, extending cloud capabilities, and ensuring our Joint Force Commanders have capabilities they need across all warfighting domains.



The 150,000 professionals in the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard who live in the San Diego area depend on these open discussions and valuable networking the WEST 2024 conference provides. It is the only event where the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss, and demonstrate their solutions in a single location. The Marine Corps benefits greatly from this event by attending to see programs and technologies being developed across industry and military organizations that could be available soon.