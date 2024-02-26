New lactation pod provides comfort, privacy for Fort Johnson mothers

FORT JOHNSON, La. — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to inaugurate the new “Momma Pod” Feb. 15 at the Fort Johnson Main Post Exchange. The Momma Pod, a solo lactation pod, is a compact, mobile nursing room on wheels produced by BrighterBooth. The pod is spacious and comes with comfortable seating, a fully furnished interior, mirror, table coat hook, power outlets and locking door. Along with the opaque windows, breastfeeding parents also have the utmost privacy.

Allison Harrison, ambassador of Fort Johnson’s Global Military Lactation Community chapter, talked about the non-profit organization’s journey and mission.

“The Fort Johnson chapter of the Global Military Lactation Community began in 2021 in response to a lack of up-to-date and quality educational resources for breastfeeding parents on the installation,” Harrison said. “We wanted to provide an informational and supportive group for these parents working through any challenges they may face.”

Military Families that choose to breastfeed often face addition hurdles due to either their balancing of active-duty service with breastfeeding and pumping or having less familiar support by being stationed away from Family or having spouses gone for military duty while trying to juggle this season of life. “Unfortunately, Louisiana ranks among the lowest for breastfeeding rates in the nation, and it’s often difficult for our new parents to find support in the local community,” Harrison said. “We started as a small group that met monthly in parks to a vast social media presence where new parents can find the most up to date information on lactation health as well as receive both professional and peer support when concerns arise.”

Last spring, the Fort Johnson chapter of the Global Military Lactation Community hosted the only “Big Latch” event in the state, with the help of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, to promote awareness for the benefits of breastfeeding.

Harrison hopes the chapter continues be known installation wide so as many new parents as possible can be reached.

“Having the addition of the Momma Pod is monumental. This allows mothers a place to nurse if they want privacy or a calm environment for an overstimulated infant. It also tells them that they matter. That their choice to breastfeed their child is supported and respected,” said Harrison.

Tammar Tracey, Fort Johnson Exchange general manager, expressed how the lactation pod will improve quality of life for breastfeeding parents.

“Bringing the Momma Pod to Fort Johnson means we listen to our customers,” Tracey said. “We may not always be able to achieve all requests or suggestions, but we diligently work with the assistance of the local Women, Infants and Children office to bring in services that are important to the military family.”

Paige Swinderman, a mother who attended the ceremony with her infant son, said the Momma Pod is an exciting addition to the Main Exchange. “It’s great. If my son is hungry, I don’t have to go out to the car or a bathroom. I get to have both privacy and comfort.”

The lactation pod is available for use during Fort Johnson Main Exchange hours and is situated across from the alteration shop.

