The Additive Advantage: CLC-33 hosts first Additive Manufacturing course

In a rapidly evolving world, innovation and adaptability have become paramount, especially within the United States Marine Corps. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Justin Genovese, the motor transport operations officer for Combat Logistics Company 33 (CLC-33), is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative for his unit: the Additive Manufacturing Course. This visionary program, designed to equip Marines with skills in computer-assisted design, 3D printing, advanced manufacturing, coding, and electronics, marks a significant milestone in CLC-33’s arsenal of problem-solving capabilities.



"The purpose of this course is to create a training platform for expeditionary units to utilize in future training and conflicts," explains Genovese. He emphasizes the course's goal of fostering masters who can then pass on their expertise, enabling future generations of Marines to tackle complex challenges with ingenuity and efficiency.



As Genovese elaborates, "We're finding these complex problems that require creative solutions. We want Marines at the lowest level to have the tools necessary to develop those solutions." This sentiment underscores the course's strategic importance in empowering Marines to identify problems, draft solutions, prototype, and expedite their designs to the field.



Assisting in the instruction for this inaugural class of 12 Marines is Cpl. Martin Lauderman, a metalworker and machinist with CLC-33, who stands as the first Marine from CLC-33 to complete the additive manufacturing course. Lauderman reflects on the transformative nature of the curriculum, provided by "Building Momentum," a contracted group dedicated to keeping the Marine Corps ahead of cutting-edge technologies.



"This course is, in essence, a problem-solving course," Lauderman asserts. He highlights its adaptability, sculpting the curriculum to the unique needs of each unit. "It allows Marines from different job fields to gain an inside perspective on how to approach problem-solving," he adds.



Lauderman recounts a recent success story that exemplifies the course's practical application. "We had another unit reach out to us for a part which we found to be discontinued by the manufacturer. I drafted up a prototype in my barracks room, printed it out, and they were able to accomplish their mission," he shares. Such instances underscore the course's ability to bridge gaps in supply chains and enable Marines to improvise, adapt, and overcome obstacles in real-time scenarios.



While this initiative primarily looks to supplement the supply chain, this instance is one in which it was able to completely fill a gap. "The plan now is to send the prototype to the Marine Corps Engineering Depot so they can finalize the part and print it in metal," he reveals. This collaborative approach exemplifies the seamless integration of additive manufacturing into existing Marine Corps infrastructure, promising enhanced operational readiness and flexibility.



In conclusion, Genovese encapsulates the essence of this transformative endeavor with a bold declaration: "This is the future." The Additive Manufacturing Course represents not only a paradigm shift in problem-solving within the Marine Corps but is also a testament to the adaptability and innovation ingrained within its ranks. As Marines continue to harness the power of emerging technologies, they stand poised to overcome any obstacle with unrivaled creativity and proficiency.



