Welcome to the Future: Louisville District celebrates National Engineers Week

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District is celebrating National Engineers Week, Feb. 18-24.



“Welcome to the Future” is the theme of this year’s annual event, celebrating the positive future of careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.



During Engineer’s Week the Louisville District will highlight employees who represent the various engineering disciplines within the district and will participate in outreach events across the communities it serves.



“STEM outreach is critically important in helping us play the long game and win the war for talent,” said Louisville District commander Col. L. Reyn Mann. “It’s also important for them to see women, people of color, and other traditionally under-represented demographics thriving in a STEM-related career.”



This year, district employees participated in Engineering Days at the Kentucky Science Center, Feb. 16-17, connecting more than 470 middle school students and the community with STEAM professionals in a hands-on setting.



“Events like these are important to share the endless possibilities of engineering with students,” said Kate Brandner, USACE Louisville District Dam Safety Section chief. “It's rewarding to see them start to imagine futures in engineering."



While the Louisville District participates in outreach events throughout the year, the week will also be celebrated with district employees serving as guest speakers at the University of Louisville chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers and attending recruiting events across the region, including career fairs at Western Kentucky University, University of Kentucky and University of Southern Indiana.



“As commander of the Louisville District, I’m appreciative of all the outreach our team does to tell our story and bring in the next generation of talent that will help solve the Nation’s toughest challenges for the next 248 years,” said Mann.



Engineers Week was founded by the National Society of Professional Engineers in 1951 and is dedicated to increasing understanding and interest in STEM careers, ensuring the continuity and further development of a strong engineering workforce.

