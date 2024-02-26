Womack’s Clinical Nurse Transition Program earns accreditation

Photo By Keisha Frith | Clinical Nurse Transition Program Director, Kim Howard and Deputy Director, Capt....... read more read more Photo By Keisha Frith | Clinical Nurse Transition Program Director, Kim Howard and Deputy Director, Capt. Holly Flanscha hold plaque and certificate they received from the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation in Practice Transition Programs. Womack Army Medical Center is the second military treatment facility to receive this distinction. (DHA photo by Keisha Frith) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, NC--Womack’s Clinical Nurse Transition Program (CNTP) has achieved accreditation by the American Nurses Credentialing Commission on Accreditation in Practice Transition Programs, becoming the second military treatment facility to receive this distinction.



Kim Howard, CNTP program director at Womack Army Medical Center said this is a huge accomplishment. “This accreditation gives a statement to our dedication to patent safety and excellence in patient care, putting us on a national standard,” said Howard.



The CNTP program is a six-month nurse residency that bridges the gap between academic learning and practice expectations to facilitate a smooth transition to the dual profession of nurse officer by providing additional training mentorship and support to help nurses gain confidence and competence in real-world clinical settings.



According to Howard, this accreditation will impact the hospitals reputation and future development as this will attract more Army Lieutenants to the program here because they know that WAMC has the standards and the program that they can build on.



The accreditation process was challenging for the team but Howard recounts attending a workshop with CNTP Deputy Director, Capt. Holly Flanscha. It was during the workshop that they came to understand that they possessed the necessary skills and resources to pursue accreditation.



“When we listened to what the requirements were for accreditation, we looked at each other, thinking about the things that we already do and we thought do we have what it takes to go for it,” said Howard. “It was quite a process, and it definitely took a team effort, but we did it.”



With this accreditation process complete, Howard and the team will continue to stay abreast of evidence-based practices and adjust the program to meet changing needs of the organization and the Lieutenants to ensure they are successful.



2nd Lt. Aislinn Wade, medical-surgical nurse praises the program, describing it as an exceptional program for incoming nurses, allowing them to develop solid fundamental nursing skills.



“This program is a great starting point for new graduates who do not have experience outside of nursing clinicals and summer externships,” said Wade. “It did an excellent job of preparing me to be on my own and allow me to progress at my own rate under the guidance of an experienced nurse/preceptor.”



Wade said this program has impacted her care for patients tremendously and she can recall her first code blue while in the program.



“I had developed solid fundamental nursing skills that allowed me to remain calm and collected when I discovered my patient unresponsive,” said Wade. “Without the program’s curriculum of Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), and the Electrocardiogram Course (EKG), I would not have had the confidence to remain calm during that situation and rely on my fundamental nursing skills.”



Wade encourages those entering the program to cherish their time on orientation and to not rush the process.