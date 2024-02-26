NAVWAR Launches the OneNAVWAR Digital Innovation Nexus to Better Automate and Build Applications

Courtesy Photo | Naval Warfare Information Systems Command (NAVWAR) is driving data-informed decision...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Warfare Information Systems Command (NAVWAR) is driving data-informed decision making and digital transformation with the creation of the OneNAVWAR Digital Innovation Nexus (ODIN). ODIN is a Command Information Office (CIO) initiative created in conjunction with the Fleet Readiness Directorate and the Office of the Chief Engineer, built on the Microsoft Power Platform suite of business development tools within Flank Speed, which include Dataverse, Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power BI. These applications allow users to create custom applications to automate tasks and build reports and visualizations, all without writing any code. see less | View Image Page

By Debra Thomas, Office of the CIO



Naval Warfare Information Systems Command (NAVWAR) is driving data-informed decision making and digital transformation with the creation of the OneNAVWAR Digital Innovation Nexus (ODIN).



ODIN is a Command Information Office (CIO) initiative created in conjunction with the Fleet Readiness Directorate and the Office of the Chief Engineer, built on the Microsoft Power Platform suite of business development tools within Flank Speed, which include Dataverse, Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power BI. These applications allow users to create custom applications to automate tasks and build reports and visualizations, all without writing any code.



ODIN supports the next generation of the Navy Information Superiority Vision by ensuring data is available, transparent, trustworthy, consumable and conducive to informed decision-making. ODIN is a paradigm shift in current data management and utilization, abandoning ad hoc data stovepipes and embracing a systemic agile approach to data sharing. By leveraging Microsoft Dataverse, a robust scalable, integrated and secure data service application, ODIN connects people to data seamlessly through user-generated applications. It provides a centralized platform for low/no code application development, process automation and report and visualization development.



The primary goal of the ODIN platform is to provide a one-stop shop for application development and to provide its users with a robust library of custom data solutions. Sharing development resources through ODIN reduces redundancy in application development cost. It provides a unified, enterprise data application and workflow environment for users to digitalize legacy business processes without the barriers of existing data silos. Migrating or redeveloping external systems in ODIN reduces sustainment and maintenance cost.



Ryan Lasiter, director of digital data and innovation at NAVWAR, believes ODIN is the future for a connected workforce at NAVWAR and beyond. "NAVWAR must adopt an agile data sharing approach to accelerate access to advanced technologies and strategic data reuse, while driving innovation and improved data-driven outcomes,” he said. “In line with the Department of Navy Chief Information Office's capstone design concept for Information Superiority, ODIN provides the opportunity to implement the ‘create once, use often’ data, application and automation model across the NAVWAR enterprise."



ODIN integrates with existing workflows so seamlessly that many users may not realize that their favorite application is already powered by ODIN. No technical knowledge is needed to use applications built in the platform, and it provides unparalleled access to datasets that may have once been difficult to obtain through its cross-platform integrations.



In essence, the ODIN initiative is a strategic leap towards achieving information management and operational efficiency. It empowers small and large teams to be agile, facilitates a “create once, use often” model and harnesses the power of automation, rapid application development, and data sustainability. This approach not only accelerates access to advanced technologies, but also strategically reuses data to drive innovation and enhanced data-driven outcomes, firmly positioning NAVWAR at the forefront of information superiority.



ODIN is currently in pilot phase with new applications coming online weekly. For more information about ODIN, contact ="mailto:ODIN_info@us.navy.mil">ODIN_info@us.navy.mil.



