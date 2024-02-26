Courtesy Photo | The 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) took place between Feb. 23- 26 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. Allergists and immunologists from more than 70 countries attended the meeting. Photo Credit: AAAAI. see less | View Image Page

Walter Reed Leads the Way for Military Allergists at 2024 AAAAI Annual Meeting



BETHESDA, Md. February 27 – Physicians from Walter Reed and the National Capital Consortium played a role in outlining the accomplishments of the Defense Health Agency for military stakeholders at last weekend’s 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Feb. 23-26 in Washington, D.C.



The AAAAI is one of the leading allergy-immunology professional organizations in the world, consisting of more than 7,000 allergists/immunologists and other related health care professionals from the United States, Canada and 72 other countries. It’s considered a widely trusted resource for patients and stakeholders interested in researching allergies, asthma and immunological diseases.



“We had a great Military Allergy Immunology Assembly (MAIA) symposium meeting with three of our fellows presenting either original research or case reports,” said U.S. Marine Maj. (Dr.) Luke Pittman, program director for the National Capital Consortium Allergy-Immunology Fellowship Program and an assistant professor at the Uniformed Services University (USUHS).



U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) William “Grant” Day won a Case Reports Award, and U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Katherine Park presented original research regarding the results of over 600 penicillin challenges conducted between 2019 – 2023 in the Walter Reed Allergy Clinic. Also, as part of a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Andrew Weskamp presented a poster on a case series on the use of dupilumab in hypereosinophilic syndrome.



To learn more about Walter Reed’s Allergy Immunology service, visit this link: https://walterreed.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Specialty-Care/Allergy-Immunology-Service.



