Northern Warfare Challenge 2024 held at Fort McCoy, La Crosse

Courtesy Photo | Cadets compete in the Northern Warfare Challenge on Feb. 23, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cadets compete in the Northern Warfare Challenge on Feb. 23, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During day one of the competition, teams were tested on cold-weather military and survival skills. (Photo provided by Bill Crawford) see less | View Image Page

After a whirlwind competition, the 2024 Northern Warfare Challenge ended after competing Feb. 23-24 at Fort McCoy and in La Crosse, Wis.



There were 48 teams from five Army ROTC brigade and one team from West Point — the U.S. Military Academy that also stepped up to try their hand at the “hardest race in ROTC,” according to U.S. Army Cadet Command.



Teams first met on Feb. 23 at Fort McCoy to compete in winter survival events before preparing for a 14-mile ruck on Feb. 24 in the bluffs of La Crosse.



A U.S. Army Cadet Command Facebook post further highlighted the competition.



“Up before the sun, teams navigated their way through a harrowing course of hills at Grandad Bluff, pushing themselves mentally and physically to prove that they were capable of accomplishing the challenge,” the post stated.



The command’s post also highlighted the winning teams.



“Congratulations to:

— Third place: University of Kansas Army ROTC.

— Second place: Norwich University Army ROTC.

— First place: West Point — The U.S. Military Academy.



“We can’t wait to see you all next year!”



See photos of the competition by U.S. Army Cadet Command by visiting their Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/armyrotc/albums/72177720315047178.



According to the history of ROTC at https://armyrotc.army.mil/history, the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), as it exists today, “began over 100 years ago with President Wilson signing the National Defense Act of 1916. Although military training had been taking place in civilian colleges and universities as early as 1819, the signing of the National Defense Act brought this training under single, federally-controlled entity.”



The website also states “Army ROTC is the largest officer-producing organization with the American military, having over 600,000 men and women earning a commission through the program. Among them are two chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, seven Army chiefs of staff, two Cabinet secretaries and a sitting Supreme Court associate justice. Few other military commissioning sources can claim such significant lineage.”



Learn more about Army ROTC by visiting https://armyrotc.army.mil. Learn more about U.S. Army Cadet Command by visiting https://www.army.mil/rotc.



(Article prepared by U.S. Army Cadet Command and the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)