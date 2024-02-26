The United States Army Band connects the U.S. Army with citizens in Puerto Rico

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," the leading musical organization of the U.S. Army since 1922, visited Puerto Rico Feb.14-23 in search of Puerto Rican talent and carrying the message of the Army.



During their trip to the U.S. territory, one of the band's main performances occurred at the T-Mobile district in San Juan, one of the most coveted musical venues on the island, where Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, introduced the group.



"It is with great pleasure that Fort Buchanan, the Army's home in the Caribbean, introduces tonight the United States Army Band Pershing's Own. These great Army musicians, with their unique skills and talents, showcase that there is a place for everyone in today's Army.," said Moulton, while the U.S. Army logo was predominantly displayed on enormous digital screens around the venue.



For the members of the distinguished military band, traveling to Puerto Rico is a dream come true, both as musicians and as soldiers.



"For us, it is an honor to come to Puerto Rico, an island full of musical talent. The island's long and rich musical tradition, in conjunction with its tradition of military service, inspires us," said Master Sergeant Xavier Pérez.



For Pérez, this visit presents an excellent opportunity to increase the number of Puerto Rican members in the band.



"We would love to have more Puerto Ricans in the Army band to complement the talent we have," added Pérez, who has a bachelor's degree in music from the University of Miami and a master's degree in jazz from the University of Suny-Purchase in New York.



Those interested in joining the Army band should visit the website usarmyband.com and request an audition.



According to Pérez, soldier-musicians use their unique skills to demonstrate the experience and professionalism of the Army around the nation.



"All the members of the band are musicians. To belong to the band, you enter the Army as a musician, and that is the career you have. However, we must not forget that the Army has more than 150 different careers," said Pérez, who is a saxophonist.



As part of their visit to the island, members of the Army Band also participated in media interviews at two of the leading local TV stations: Telemundo and Teleonce. Local newspapers also published articles highlighting the band's presence on the island.



Since its founding, the Army Band has participated in every U.S. presidential inauguration, welcoming foreign dignitaries to the White House, engaging audiences on the steps of the Capitol, and performing the Army's final act of respect for the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery.



With approximately 6,000 performances per year, the U.S. Army band is the most active within the Department of Defense.

