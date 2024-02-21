U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Travels to Nepal, Attends Exercise Shanti Prayas

KATHMANDU, Nepal – Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, traveled to Nepal from Feb. 24-26, 2024, demonstrating the strength of the U.S.-Nepal partnership.

Aquilino met with President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka and Chief of Army Staff Prabhu Ram Sharma, highlighting the mutual respect and partnership between the two countries.

During his visit, Aquilino attended Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise Shanti Prayas IV, which was co-hosted by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre, in Panchkhal, Nepal and runs from Feb. 20-March 4, 2024.

The annual exercise series trains units to deploy in support of U.N. peacekeeping missions across the globe, with this iteration including more than 1,100 representatives from 17 nations, to include Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Fiji, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uruguay, and Vietnam.

The U.S. military and members of the Nepali Army have a long-standing relationship and routinely participate in combined peacekeeping and disaster preparedness exercises together, demonstrating the continued growth of the over 75-year relationship built on dedication, mutual respect and trust toward the Nepalese people.

