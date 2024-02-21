The Art of Lethality: The Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Pacific

Marine Corps Base Hawaii —- The Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-Pacific is one of five regional shooting competitions that was held at Crater Range Training Facility on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 26 to Feb. 2. The week-long competitions brought marines, airmen, sailors, and local law enforcement together to compete. The top shooters from the competition distinguish themselves with rifle and pistol and can be invited to shoot in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship at Marine Corps Base Quantico. While competitive in nature, the event inspires camaraderie and increases lethality in the Corps.



“The purpose of the MCMC is to get the service members that compete away from their daily tasks” SSgt. Isaac Comfort, an OIC at the range, explained “Whether that's sitting in the office or if that's going out in the field.” The MCMC allows service members and civilians a greater understanding of what it means to pull the trigger. Through many of the mental and physical challenges encountered throughout each course of fire, competitors test their capabilities and limitations enhancing their abilities. Each course of fire requires the shooter to plan their movements and sequence of fire to meet the varied requirements of each event.



Marines from differing units across Hawaii came together to take part in the competition. This allowed the Marines, service members, and local law enforcement the opportunity to meet and share an experience together strengthening bonds across the island. Service members learn and enhance individual skills, the Marine Corps gains a stronger Corps community, and civilian and service members alike can grow their network enhancing partnership potential.



Competitors varied in skill levels from confident veterans of competitive shooting to shooters with little to no experience with firearms. The Marine Corps Shooting Team coached and mentored competitors prior to the competition days, increasing the overall familiarity and confidence of each shooter. “It’s really cool to see a lot of the individuals go from a little bit of confidence or slight confidence in their abilities to running these competitions going full speed,” said SSgt Comfort. “I believe that this competition helps increase the lethality of each individual Marine. And the goal is to have those Marines go back to their workplace and pass on the skills and the knowledge that they learned here to the fellow Marines.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 21:09 Story ID: 464749 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Art of Lethality: The Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Pacific, by LCpl Dezmond Browning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.