Japanese Special Boat Unit, U.S. Naval Special Warfare Unit Conduct Joint Training Exercise

OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 17, 2024) – A West Coast-based U.S. Naval Special Warfare unit integrated with a Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Special Boat Unit (SBU) to conduct joint training on navigation, communications, radar, and more from Feb. 15-17, 2024 at Naval Base White Beach in Okinawa, Japan.

The joint training was designed to further modernize the partnership between U.S. forces and Japan, as well as strengthen joint capabilities and security strategies in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Working hand-in-hand with our partners in the JMSDF SBU offers us the opportunity to learn together and grow both as separate units, and as allied partners,” said a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare operator who participated in the exercise. “Building on our existing relationship offers us all the opportunity to continue to expand our joint knowledge.”

The training, which included classroom instruction and practical application, focused heavily on small-unit skills such as mission planning, navigation and communications. The event culminated with an on-the-water exchange of tactics among the partner forces.

For more than six decades, the U.S.-Japan alliance has served as a cornerstone for peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. High quality, realistic training exchanges such as this help to further synchronize special operations capabilities among partners and allies.

Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

