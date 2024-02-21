607th MCT Farewell Ceremony 2024

MANHATTAN, Kansas – The 607th Movement Control Team (MCT) conducted a Farewell Ceremony for Soldiers preparing to deploy at the Kansas State Alumni Center on Feb. 17, 2024.



“Now, this ceremony is an awesome representation of the strength of America, you look, we have the total Army, active and reserve, we have our Soldiers that are getting ready to deploy, we have our Families and friends that are here to support those Soldiers, and Veterans and other service members all coming together to do what we do best in the Army,” said U.S. Army Col. David Newman, commander of the 561st Regional Support Group, addressing the Soldiers and their guests seated in the alumni center’s Amy Button Renz Family Banquet Room. “And that’s move forward and prepare to defend our nation.”



The ceremony honored the men and women, who volunteered to leave their friends and loved ones to provide sustainment support for Operation Spartan Shield.



“Thank you for raising your hand when the nation called and saying, here I am, send me,” said Col. Newman. “Thank you for being ready to go do that critical mission that Col. Mullinax spoke about, because it is your mission, it’s your piece of the bigger picture that allows our warfighters to have all the capability that’s within the United States, that we can bring against our adversaries. If you’re not there to do your mission, they don’t have the supplies, gear and items that they need.”



In addition to providing access to the Kansas State Alumni Center, the local community showed support through the attendance of members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Shaman Chris “Gimli” Bowers conducted the invocation and benediction. The 1st Infantry Division Band was in attendance, playing popular patriotic songs. The banquet room was packed with Family and friends of the Soldiers.



1st Lt. Katie Lovelace eloquently summed up the importance of the support from Family and the community with an observation from Gen. Douglas MacArthur, “Gen. Douglas MacArthur once keenly observed that military Families are the resilient or are the silent architects of courage, stitching love into the fabric of sacrifice, and standing as the bedrock of our nation’s strengths,” she said. “Your sacrifices, encouragement and love have been the foundation upon which our success has been built.”



At the conclusion of the ceremony, Families embraced their Soldiers one more time. Staff Sgt. Timothy Wolfe, Detachment Sergeant of the 607th MCT gathered the Soldiers in the center for one last motivational speech and then refreshments were served.



Operation Spartan Shield (OSS) is being carried out by Task Force Spartan, which is a unique, multi-component organization, made up of active Army and National Guard units, rounded out by U.S. Army Reserve support units.



Through OSS, Task Force Spartan maintains a U.S. military posture in Southwest Asia sufficient to strengthen our defense relationships and build partner capacity.

