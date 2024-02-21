ONE GUARDIAN: Navigating Success in Space Control

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - “The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle.” This quote from Steve Jobs has guided Joe Prebish, Delta 6 Satellite Control Network Chief of Maintenance, in his civilian career spanning nearly 23 years.



Hailing from Long Island, New York, Prebish is a vital force within Space Operations Command and the U.S. Space Force. As the SCN Chief of Maintenance, he brings a wealth of experience and a unique skill set to his role, contributing significantly to the success of space-based operations.



“My day-to-day responsibilities are to functionally direct and control the maintenance and logistics effort and overall responsibility for accomplishing the maintenance mission for the Satellite Control Network worldwide,” said Prebish.



While Prebish settled in with the space community, his military service began in the U.S. Army where he served as a crew chief on multiple aircraft for 12 years. His military service laid the foundation for the disciplined and meticulous approach he brings to his civilian role.



“I have a unique skillset,” said Prebish. “My previous positions were maintaining and serving as a Crew Chief on UH/MH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and maintaining C-130 Hercules airplanes. The strict maintenance compliance of maintaining DoD aircraft procedures fit the position criteria of my current job that the hiring official was looking for.”



Having worked in his current role before the stand-up of the Space Force, Prebish notes the growth of the service over the past five years is part of an on-going evolution, with the challenge being to learn the functions and missions within the Space Force’s organizational structure.



“The transition continues to involve adjustments to procedures, integration of new personnel, and alignment of goals and objectives to ensure smooth functioning and effectiveness of the organizations,” said Prebish. “Overall, the transition to the Space Force has been smooth. The biggest challenge is learning the functions and missions of the newly formed Delta’s.”



The significance of Mr. Prebish’s role lies in the support, assistance, and information he provides to users across various domains.



“I get satisfaction in assisting and providing helpful responses to maintainers, users, solving problems, and facilitating meaningful interactions worldwide,” said Prebish. “Knowing that I can contribute positively to someone’s mission accomplishment or help them accomplish a task or requirement brings me fulfillment in my role.”



Prebish’s journey from a U.S. Army Helicopter Crew Chief to the SCN Chief of Maintenance reflects not only a personal evolution, but also a testament to the adaptability and resilience of those who serve in the Space Force. His commitment to excellence and collaboration ensures that the Satellite Control Network continues to play a pivotal role in space-based operations, contributing to the broader success of SpOC and the Space Force.



“I’m proud to be a DoD Civilian! I learn something new about the mission system I’m responsible for every day,” said Prebish. “Whether it’s a new capability or a process that can be improved or reacting to a problem. All the different challenges my team and I face every day to ensure the users of the SCN meet or exceed their mission requirements make you feel accomplished. At the end of the day, providing uninterrupted communication to the War Fighter is our job!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 15:34 Story ID: 464730 Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ONE GUARDIAN: Navigating Success in Space Control, by John Ayre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.