MIRC commander promoted to brigadier general

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Melissa K.G. Adamski was promoted Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 in a ceremony held at the Museum of the United States Army.



The event was well attended by fellow general officers, other distinguished visitors, family, friends, and soldiers assigned to the Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC).



Maj. Gen. Dustin “Dusty” Shultz, Director of Intelligence at U.S. Southern Command, facilitated the ceremony. She related her shared experiences with Adamski and administered the oath of office. Shultz and Adamski served together in various assignments throughout their careers.



Adamski’s uncle, U.S. Air Force retired Col. Ted Hilbun, rendered an honorary salute to his newly promoted niece. Of special significance, Hilbun presided over Adamski’s commissioning as a 2nd Lt.



In her remarks, Adamski thanked her mentors, colleagues and subordinates for their contribution to her success. She singled out her husband, U.S. Army Col. Michael Adamski, an intelligence officer assigned to U.S. Central Command, for his support over the years. “You are an incredible person, leader, husband, father, and my best friend of all time, forever. Thank you for being by my side on this incredible journey.”



“Thank you also to the incredible brigade command teams and every MIRC leader and soldiers in the command,” said Adamski. “Thank you for what you do every day. You are making a difference for our soldiers, the intel community, and the Army.”



Also present were members of Adamski’s class and friends from her time at Virginia Military Institute.



After acknowledging senior Army leaders present at the ceremony and elsewhere, Adamski acknowledged the honor that comes with wearing general officer’s rank and commanding the MIRC. “I do not take it lightly and it is my great pleasure to have the opportunity to continue to serve our great Army!”



The MIRC provides deployable forces and vital support that enable intelligence operations, expeditionary missions, and international engagement. Its mission set includes conducting signal intelligence, strategic intelligence, counterintelligence, human intelligence, technological intelligence, and collection operations.

