Courtesy Photo | 240222-N-HC520-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 22, 2024) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240222-N-HC520-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 22, 2024) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded its 2024 Project Manager, and Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year selectees, Feb. 22. (Left) Chris Ceniccola, a Project Management Professional, was selected as the Project Manager of the Year; and (Right) Virginia (Ann) Perry, a Certified Interior Designer, was selected as the Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year. Nominees were evaluated in the areas of achievements in their field, civic and humanitarian activities, professional registration, continuing education, awards/honors, and professional/technical society involvement. (U.S. Navy photo illustration/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards its 2024 Project Manager, Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year selectees



From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded its 2024 Project Manager, and Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year selectees during a brief ceremony at the command’s headquarters, onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk, Feb. 22.



“It brings great pleasure to award our 2024 Project Manager of the Year, Chris Ceniccola, and our 2024 Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year, Virginia (Ann) Perry,” said Commanding Officer for NAVFAC MIDLANT, Capt. Matt Riethmiller. “Nominees were evaluated in the areas of achievements in their field, civic and humanitarian activities, professional registration, continuing education, awards/honors, and professional/technical society involvement. Congratulations to each of these dedicated and talented professionals on their selection for these awards … their achievements and professionalism reflect great credit on NAVFAC MIDLANT.”



Ceniccola, a Virginia Beach, Virginia native, is a Senior Project Manager for NAVFAC MIDLANT. He managed several unique high-visibility, large-scale construction projects involving major improvements to Navy-owned property by the Virginia Department of Transportation and Dominion Energy, and he led multi-disciplinary teams on some of the largest third-party construction projects in the history of both NAVSTA Norfolk and Naval Air Station Oceana.



Working with multiple stakeholders at the state and federal levels, Ceniccola ensured projects met or exceeded aggressive timelines without incurring additional costs. He also performed exceptionally as a Navy Project Manager for the largest highway project in Virginia history – the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Expansion Project. This $3.8 billion project will help to increase tunnel and interstate capacity along 10 miles of Interstate (I) 64 between Hampton and Norfolk, reduce congestion, and ease access to the Port of Virginia and NAVSTA Norfolk.



Other transportation projects included: I564 Intermodal ($270 million project that provided NAVSTA Norfolk a new four-lane gate with direct highway access); Air Terminal Interchange ($120 million project that provided direct highway access to Naval Support Activity [NSA] Hampton Roads); and Hampton Roads Extension Lane 1 Alpha ($180 million project to provide additional lanes for I 64 to ease congestion at NAVSTA Norfolk and NSA Hampton Roads).



“I’ve had the privilege of supporting some critical projects and working with great team members throughout my time here at NAVFAC,” said Ceniccola. “It’s exciting to see the projects progressing and to be a part of this important time for the Navy.”



Ceniccola is a Project Management Professional who holds a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering from Penn State University (Centre County, Pennsylvania).



Perry, a Virginia Beach, Virginia native, is a Senior Interior Designer for NAVFAC MIDLANT. Her professionalism, dedication, and superior customer service has been an asset to NAVFAC MIDLANT for more than a decade. She ensures facilities within the Mid-Atlantic region meet Unified Facilities Criteria (UFC) requirements, building codes, regional/national life safety codes, and the Architectural Barriers Act.



She was also an instrumental member in developing interiors workflow for Autodesk Revit® projects, which is a 4-D building information modeling software application, and she was a leader for developing a digital furniture library used when integrating furniture into construction document floorplans, among many others.



“Our entire group works to provide the warfighter with safe and functional spaces in which to live and work,” said Perry. “It takes a team to make this happen … everyone brings their own knowledge and talents that allows each project to be successful.”



Perry is a Certified Interior Designer who holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in Interior Design from James Madison University (Harrisonburg, Virginia).



“This is an incredible honor … it really validates the work I do each day, and it truly inspires me to go above and beyond for each and every project,” she continued. “It has truly been a rewarding experience to work at NAVFAC MIDLANT.”



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.