88th RD CG Speaks at Wisconsin ESGR Freedom Award Luncheon

MILWAUKEE -- 88th Readiness Division commander Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker represented the U.S. Army Reserve at the Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Freedom Award Alumni Luncheon on Feb. 16, 2024, at the Milwaukee County War Memorial on the shore of Lake Michigan. The event was held to honor Fiserv, a global corporation headquartered in Brookfield, Wis., for receiving the 2023 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.



Baker was one of the key event speakers and thanked employers in attendance for their outstanding support of their service member employees. He encouraged them to continue that support in face of uncertain times.



The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award is the highest recognition given by the U.S. Government to employers for their support of their employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve. The award was created to publicly recognize employers who provide exceptional support to their Guard and Reserve employees. It is the highest in a series of employer recognition awards given by the Department of Defense.



Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense office, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. ESGR is supported by a network of nearly 2,300 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.