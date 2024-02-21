Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    88th RD CG Speaks at Wisconsin ESGR Freedom Award Luncheon

    88th RD CG Speaks at Wisconsin ESGR Freedom Award Luncheon

    Photo By Christopher Hanson | MILWAUKEE -- 88th Readiness Division commander Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker represented the...... read more read more

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Story by Christopher Hanson 

    88th Readiness Division

    MILWAUKEE -- 88th Readiness Division commander Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker represented the U.S. Army Reserve at the Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Freedom Award Alumni Luncheon on Feb. 16, 2024, at the Milwaukee County War Memorial on the shore of Lake Michigan. The event was held to honor Fiserv, a global corporation headquartered in Brookfield, Wis., for receiving the 2023 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.

    Baker was one of the key event speakers and thanked employers in attendance for their outstanding support of their service member employees. He encouraged them to continue that support in face of uncertain times.

    The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award is the highest recognition given by the U.S. Government to employers for their support of their employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve. The award was created to publicly recognize employers who provide exceptional support to their Guard and Reserve employees. It is the highest in a series of employer recognition awards given by the Department of Defense.

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense office, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. ESGR is supported by a network of nearly 2,300 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 13:26
    Story ID: 464707
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th RD CG Speaks at Wisconsin ESGR Freedom Award Luncheon, by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    88th RD CG Speaks at Wisconsin ESGR Freedom Award Luncheon
    88th RD CG Speaks at Wisconsin ESGR Freedom Award Luncheon
    88th RD CG Speaks at Wisconsin ESGR Freedom Award Luncheon
    88th RD CG Speaks at Wisconsin ESGR Freedom Award Luncheon
    88th RD CG Speaks at Wisconsin ESGR Freedom Award Luncheon
    88th RD CG Speaks at Wisconsin ESGR Freedom Award Luncheon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESGR
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
    Community Engagement
    Civilian Employers
    88th Readiness Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT