    224th ADG promotes five New York Air National Guardsmen

    Rome resident Dustin Bryant promoted in New York Air National Guard's Eastern Air Defense Sector

    Photo By Patrick Young | Staff Sgt. Dustin Bryant was promoted Tuesday, Feb. 20 in a ceremony at the Eastern...... read more read more

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Story by Patrick Young 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    Major General Raymond F. Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the recent promotion of five Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group (ADG) in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

    Promoted Airmen, identified by their new ranks, included:

    Maj. Joshua Williams, Remsen. Williams is an Air Battle Manager in the 224th Air Defense Squadron.

    Tech. Sgt. Erik Anderson, East Syracuse. Anderson is a Mission Systems Craftsman in the 224th Support Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Dustin Bryant, Rome. Bryant is a Tracking Technician in the 224th Air Defense Squadron.

    Senior Airman Grace Isherwood, Rome. Isherwood is Security Forces Journeyman in the 224th Security Forces Squadron.

    Senior Airman Ryan Coleman, Rome. Coleman is a Security Forces Journeyman in the 224th Security Forces Squadron.

    The 224th Air Defense Group is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron, 224th Support Squadron, and the 224th Security Forces Squadron located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector’s (EADS) mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.

    Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential. These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Air National Guard.

    For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th ADG, visit www.eads.ang.af.mil.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 12:56
    Location: ROME, NY, US
    Hometown: EAST SYRACUSE, NY, US
    Hometown: REMSEN, NY, US
    Hometown: ROME, NY, US
