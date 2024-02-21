Louisville District debris team supports Tennessee tornado recovery

Courtesy Photo | Debris resulting from the severe storms that struck west and middle Tennessee is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Debris resulting from the severe storms that struck west and middle Tennessee is photographed, Jan. 9, 2024 in North Nashville, Tennessee. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District deployed debris subject matter experts and subject matter specialists to Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 17, 2023, to support debris removal operations in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region IV Joint Field Office. The cadre was called to action in response to the aftermath of severe storms that developed across west and middle Tennessee, Dec. 9, 2023.



At the direction of FEMA, Mark Cardwell, lead debris SME and Ryan Weaver, debris SMS, were the first from Louisville District to deploy to Nashville to provide Technical Assistance and Technical Monitoring in support of FEMA and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.



“Being from just down the road outside of Bowling Green, I am grateful to get to play a role in helping neighboring communities,” said Ryan Weaver, Louisville District debris removal subject matter specialist. “There is satisfaction in being able to help and teach local municipalities about FEMA regulations, and then watching them successfully execute a mission.”



Widespread damage, which resulted from a total of seven tornadoes, hit Clarksville and Nashville Metro areas the hardest. An EF-3 tornado that touched down near Clarksville, stayed on the ground for more than an hour and eventually crossed into Kentucky, injured 62 people, fatally injured four people, and damaged or destroyed many homes. An EF-2 tornado that touched down in north Nashville, stayed on the ground through Madison, Hendersonville and Gallatin, injured 22 people, fatally injured three people, and damaged many structures.



“This disaster response means a lot to me because it hit so close to our home district and affected many families and friends of USACE personnel,” said George Minges, Emergency Operations chief. “It emphasizes the importance of our mission because the debris cleanup will allow agencies to assist the residents of damage-stricken areas rebuild their homes and lives.”



Technical assistance and monitoring to FEMA and TEMA for this debris mission has involved coordination with other USACE elements to facilitate mission operation. SMEs monitored debris removal and reduction operations, analyzed debris removal progress and provided daily upward reporting of observations.



Equally important to USACE and FEMA partners, the debris specialists coordinated with TEMA and applicants, to analyze their debris removal progress and to advise those stakeholders of the USACE presence as requested by FEMA.



As of Feb. 22, 2024, Mark Cardwell, Ryan Weaver, Bob Burick, Ryan Martin, George Minges and John Fay have deployed from the Louisville District to support the debris mission with Jeff Brooks scheduled to deploy in March.