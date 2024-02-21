Construction of DoDEA 21st Century School taking shape at Fort Campbell

Photo By Charles Delano | Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S....... read more read more Photo By Charles Delano | Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discusses the construction of Fort Campbell Middle School with Col. L. Reyn Mann, Louisville District commander and Hunter Bailey, project engineer, Fort Campbell Resident Office. Construction began February 2021 and is scheduled to be turned over to DoDEA in 2025. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano) see less | View Image Page

A new 167,000 square-foot Department of Defense Education Activity middle school at Fort Campbell, Kentucky., is more than 70 percent complete with a majority of the 35 learning neighborhoods having drywall in place.



"Constructing the new Fort Campbell Middle School is not just building walls and classrooms,” said Charles King, Facilities Engineer and DoDEA Project Manager. “We're creating a student-centered 21st Century learning environment where future generations will thrive.”



Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer toured the middle school and spoke with USACE personnel and contractors to get an overview of how DoDEA’s 21st century learning concepts are designed into the school.



The project includes 69,000 square feet of building demolition and 41,000 square feet of renovation to the old middle school.



“Trying to make the interface between new construction and the existing construction was really challenging,” said Hunter Bailey, project engineer, Fort Campbell resident office. “There was quite a bit of effort both on the Corps of Engineers’ part and the contractor’s part to make the new marry with the old.”



The facility is designed to accommodate about 700 sixth through eighth-grade students and includes new construction containing 35 studios, lab, special education, counseling, performance area, information center, health services, technology, telecommunication, administration and offices. The renovation area includes the gym, food service, common area, maintenance, janitorial, mechanical and storage.



“This school has a groundbreaking, flexible layout that anticipates the evolving needs of education over the next 50 years,” King said. “It represents a significant step forward in providing ample space for all students, including those with special education needs."



Construction for the $62.6 million project began February 2021 and is scheduled to be turned over to DoDEA in the first quarter of 2025.



“The partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District is vital to our commitment to the future of our students,” said King.