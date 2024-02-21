USACIL Attorney Laboratory Training: Army Trial and Defense Council

Courtesy Photo | The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division's, U.S. Army Criminal...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division's, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory hosted 22 Army Trial and Defense Council Representatives at their facilities in Gillem Enclave, Forest Park, Georgia, February 6-9, 2024 see less | View Image Page

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division's, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory hosted 22 Army Trial and Defense Council Representatives at their facilities in Gillem Enclave, Forest Park, Georgia, February 6-9, 2024.



The participants were there to attend the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory's-Attorney Laboratory Training. The course is designed to enhance legal experts in understanding the laboratory's capabilities, demonstrate lab processes and to observe proper evidence collection, preservation, and submission to the lab.



Instructional courses like this assist the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory experts, and assigned Legal professionals, in strengthening partnerships in resolving criminal matters across DoD and support collaborate efforts in the field and at the lab.



The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is the U.S. Army's premiere federal law enforcement agency consisting of nearly 3,000 personnel assigned to 124 world-wide locations.



The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory provides state of the art forensic laboratory services to all Department of Defense Military Criminal Investigation Organizations and is the Department of Defense's only full-service criminal forensic laboratory. Forensic Examiners and Analysts from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory testify in federal, military, and state courts as well as multi-national courts.