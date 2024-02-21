Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACIL Attorney Laboratory Training: Army Trial and Defense Council

    USACIL Attorney Laboratory Training: Army Trial and Defense Council

    Courtesy Photo | The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division's, U.S. Army Criminal...... read more read more

    FOREST PARK, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Story by Thomas B. Hamilton III  

    Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division

    The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division's, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory hosted 22 Army Trial and Defense Council Representatives at their facilities in Gillem Enclave, Forest Park, Georgia, February 6-9, 2024.

    The participants were there to attend the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory's-Attorney Laboratory Training. The course is designed to enhance legal experts in understanding the laboratory's capabilities, demonstrate lab processes and to observe proper evidence collection, preservation, and submission to the lab.

    Instructional courses like this assist the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory experts, and assigned Legal professionals, in strengthening partnerships in resolving criminal matters across DoD and support collaborate efforts in the field and at the lab.

    The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is the U.S. Army's premiere federal law enforcement agency consisting of nearly 3,000 personnel assigned to 124 world-wide locations.

    The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory provides state of the art forensic laboratory services to all Department of Defense Military Criminal Investigation Organizations and is the Department of Defense's only full-service criminal forensic laboratory. Forensic Examiners and Analysts from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory testify in federal, military, and state courts as well as multi-national courts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 09:32
    Story ID: 464683
    Location: FOREST PARK, GA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACIL Attorney Laboratory Training: Army Trial and Defense Council, by Thomas B. Hamilton III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USACIL Attorney Laboratory Training: Army Trial and Defense Council

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    CID Special Agent

    JAG Corps Attorney

    TAGS

    ArmyCID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT