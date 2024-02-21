United States Army Corps of Engineers and United States Special Operations Command Forge Ahead with Enhanced Partnership

Tampa, Fla. – In a landmark engagement on February 15, 2024, at the Headquarters of the United States Special Operations Command in Tampa, Florida, U.S. Army Colonel Stephen Murphy, Command Engineer of U.S. Special Operations Command, alongside senior leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, convened to evaluate the progress and future directions of their collaboration.



This meeting, facilitated through a virtual connection to Winchester, Virginia, welcomed key Transatlantic Division personnel including John Adams, Transatlantic Division programs and business director; Levi Sutton, USSOCOM program manager; Vernie Reichling, USSOCOM liaison officer; and Joey Behr, Programs Integration Division deputy chief.



The focus of the discussion was Sutton's comprehensive 90-day assessment of the cooperative efforts between the two entities. The assessment aimed to pinpoint avenues for the Army Corps of Engineers to bolster support for USSOCOM across various operational spheres.

Murphy praised the insights gained from the review, highlighting substantial prospects for the Transatlantic Division to support USSOCOM, particularly in operational engineering endeavors. While the scope of involvement in Military Construction remains constant, the expectation for ongoing construction support within their jurisdiction was affirmed.



This dialogue underscores the solidified alliance stemming from the strategic alignment in November 2018, marking the Transatlantic Division's commitment to augmenting Combatant Command capabilities. Participation in the annual Global Engineer Conference and the Senior Executive Review Group, among other initiatives, exemplifies the division’s active contribution to this partnership.



Notably, the Transatlantic Division's role as the Special Operations Forces Support Team underscores its pivotal position in facilitating unique operational requirements and advancing USSOCOM-specific initiatives. This includes leadership in Real Estate services, development of standardized design criteria for Human Performance Training Centers, and authorship of critical operational manuals, thereby ensuring the readiness and effectiveness of United States Special Operations forces.



Col. Stephen Murphy: “For us at the U.S Special Operations Command, the Transatlantic Division’s biggest contribution is their ability to advocate for us within the USACE Enterprise. They do things for us that we have no way of doing for ourselves.”



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Transatlantic Division serves as USACE’s tip of the spear in one of the most dynamic construction environments in the world, strengthening partnerships, building capacity and enhancing security for our nation, partners and allies.



The USACE Transatlantic Division and its Districts, Centers and Specialized Teams deliver agile, responsive, and innovative, design, construction, engineering and contingency solutions in support of U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and other global partners to advance national security interests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 08:04 Story ID: 464676 Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United States Army Corps of Engineers and United States Special Operations Command Forge Ahead with Enhanced Partnership, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.