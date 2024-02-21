11 Nations come together for territorial defense

Photo By Lt. Col. Dale Barnes | From left, Maj. Gen. Maciej JABLONSKI, deputy commanding general interoperability V...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Dale Barnes | From left, Maj. Gen. Maciej JABLONSKI, deputy commanding general interoperability V Corps, Lt. Gen John S. Kolasheski, commanding general V Corps, Brig. Gen. Krzysztof STANCZYK, Territorial Defense Forces commander, Lt. Gen. Adam Joks, commanding general Polish II Corps, attend Territorial Defense Symposium in OLSZTYN, Poland, Feb. 12-15, 2024. The third warfighter symposium included military leaders and subject matter experts from eleven nations to discuss and share insights and strategies focused on understanding the roles and capabilities of Territorial Defense Forces to create interoperability between the U.S., Poland, and other NATO forces. (Polish Territorial Defense PA photo by Irek Dorożański) see less | View Image Page

OLSZTYN, Poland—U.S. Army V Corps’ Polish deputy commanding general for interoperability, Maj. Gen. Maciej Jablonski, led the Territorial Defense Forces Symposium, hosted by the Polish Territorial Defense Command, Feb. 12-15, 2024.



Military leaders and subject matter experts from eleven nations came together to engage in discussions, sharing insights and strategies focused on understanding the roles and capabilities of Territorial Defense Forces.



“If you have a hole in your roof, would it be better to repair the hole while the sun is shining, or wait until it is raining, and water is entering your house?” asked Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, the commanding general of V Corps. “The sun is out today, and collectively we have some work to do.”



Kolasheski opened the symposium with this metaphorical question, highlighting the importance of continual work to grow and improve territorial defense before a crisis occurs. He discussed territorial defense and the “deep, close, rear” fight and how conventional forces as well as Special Operations Forces need to integrate their efforts with the TDF to be successful now and on any future battlefield in Europe.



Speakers from three different nations reiterated Kolasheski’s metaphor on peacetime planning and preparation. Every nation briefed on how it organizes, prepares, builds and operates capabilities and capacity to shape, deter, and if necessary, fight and win in Europe.



Polish Territorial Defense Forces presented static and dynamic displays of their capabilities and equipment for all nations in attendance to review.



Representatives discussed tactical, practical, conceptual and strategic aspects of their missions.



The symposium culminated in a demonstration of squad-level tactics, building-clearing procedures, and reaction to fire. Symposium participants said the demonstration reflected well on the capability, readiness and expertise of Polish counterparts.



“The Polish Territorial Defense Forces demonstrate a deep understanding of lessons learned by their neighbors,” said U.S. Army Capt. Matthew A. Fuentes, liaison officer with 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade. “They are ready, capable and positioned to leverage their knowledge when the time comes.”