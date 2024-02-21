11 Nations come together for territorial defense

OLSZTYN, Poland—U.S. Army V Corps’ Polish deputy commanding general for interoperability, Maj. Gen. Maciej Jablonski, led the Territorial Defense Forces Symposium, hosted by the Polish Territorial Defense Command, Feb. 12-15, 2024.
Military leaders and subject matter experts from eleven nations came together to engage in discussions, sharing insights and strategies focused on understanding the roles and capabilities of Territorial Defense Forces.
“If you have a hole in your roof, would it be better to repair the hole while the sun is shining, or wait until it is raining, and water is entering your house?” asked Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, the commanding general of V Corps. “The sun is out today, and collectively we have some work to do.”
Kolasheski opened the symposium with this metaphorical question, highlighting the importance of continual work to grow and improve territorial defense before a crisis occurs. He discussed territorial defense and the “deep, close, rear” fight and how conventional forces as well as Special Operations Forces need to integrate their efforts with the TDF to be successful now and on any future battlefield in Europe.
Speakers from three different nations reiterated Kolasheski’s metaphor on peacetime planning and preparation. Every nation briefed on how it organizes, prepares, builds and operates capabilities and capacity to shape, deter, and if necessary, fight and win in Europe.
Polish Territorial Defense Forces presented static and dynamic displays of their capabilities and equipment for all nations in attendance to review.
Representatives discussed tactical, practical, conceptual and strategic aspects of their missions.
The symposium culminated in a demonstration of squad-level tactics, building-clearing procedures, and reaction to fire. Symposium participants said the demonstration reflected well on the capability, readiness and expertise of Polish counterparts.
“The Polish Territorial Defense Forces demonstrate a deep understanding of lessons learned by their neighbors,” said U.S. Army Capt. Matthew A. Fuentes, liaison officer with 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade. “They are ready, capable and positioned to leverage their knowledge when the time comes.”
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 07:28
|Story ID:
|464674
|Location:
|OLSZTYN, PL
|Web Views:
|38
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11 Nations come together for territorial defense, by LTC Dale Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT