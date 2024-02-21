Command Sgt. Maj. Milligan retires

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | MESA, Ariz. – Brig. Gen. Royce P. Resoso, 335th Signal Command deputy commanding...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | MESA, Ariz. – Brig. Gen. Royce P. Resoso, 335th Signal Command deputy commanding general, and Col. Patrick E. Hughes, 505th Signal Brigade commander, traveled to Mesa, Arizona, to conduct Relinquishment of Responsibility and Retirement ceremonies for Command Sgt. Maj. James A Milligan at Herrera Hall on the U.S. Army Reserve Center, February 24, 2024. A native of Monaca, Pennsylvania, Milligan entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1991. He earned a Associates Degree in Business at the University of Phoenix in 2009, and he has attended many Army courses that included Basic Infantry Rifleman and Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic schools. He joined the Army Reserve in 2000 and reclassified to the Army Signal Corps in 2009. Dozens of old colleagues and family members came from around the country to celebrate Milligan’s retirement, where he gave a heart felt speech. He thanked his wife Jennifer and three children, Micael, Jeffery and Julia, for their sacrifice throughout his military career. United States signal units provide deployable force projection signal support and rapid communications for the U.S Army, joint and combined operations. Since, September 11, 2001, the Signal Corps has been supporting the Global War on Terror, which has continued to emerge across the world. see less | View Image Page

MESA, Ariz. – Brig. Gen. Royce P. Resoso, 335th Signal Command deputy commanding general, and Col. Patrick E. Hughes, 505th Signal Brigade commander, traveled to Mesa, Arizona, to conduct Relinquishment of Responsibility and Retirement ceremonies for Command Sgt. Maj. James A Milligan at Herrera Hall on the U.S. Army Reserve Center, February 24, 2024.



A native of Monaca, Pennsylvania, Milligan entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1991. He earned a Associates Degree in Business at the University of Phoenix in 2009, and he has attended many Army courses that included Basic Infantry Rifleman and Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic schools. He joined the Army Reserve in 2000 and reclassified to the Army Signal Corps in 2009.



Dozens of old colleagues and family members came from around the country to celebrate Milligan’s retirement, where he gave a heart felt speech. He thanked his wife Jennifer and three children, Micael, Jeffery and Julia, for their sacrifice throughout his military career.



United States signal units provide deployable force projection signal support and rapid communications for the U.S Army, joint and combined operations. Since, September 11, 2001, the Signal Corps has been supporting the Global War on Terror, which has continued to emerge across the world.