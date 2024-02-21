Camp Zama volunteers build local friendship, help prep Japanese youth for exchange trip to the United States

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Mikayla Hyori Reese, a Zama American Middle School student from Camp Zama (right)...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Mikayla Hyori Reese, a Zama American Middle School student from Camp Zama (right) talks to Japanese youth at a cultural exchange event held Feb. 11 at Zama City Hall to help them prepare for an upcoming trip to the United States. see less | View Image Page

ZAMA CITY, Japan – Camp Zama volunteers participated in a cultural exchange event Feb. 11 to help prepare Japanese youth for an upcoming exchange trip to the United States.



The Zama City International Goodwill Ambassador group will visit Zama City’s sister city of Smyrna, Tenn., this summer. The cities have a relationship that spans thirty years and regularly conduct youth exchange programs.



During the Feb. 11 event at Zama’s city hall, the students practiced providing presentations about Zama City and the Camp Zama volunteers provided feedback. Following the presentations, the groups spent an hour practicing English conversations.



Sakurako Iijima, one of the exchange program organizers, said this is the second time U.S. volunteers have assisted with this project. She said the goal is to give the ambassadors a chance to speak directly with American youth and to familiarize them with authentic English.



Iijima said the students don’t have many opportunities to interact with Americans and practice their English before the trip. She said the ambassadors feel the interaction with Camp Zama volunteers has helped them greatly in improving their English and communication skills.



“The students are blessed to have a U.S. installation in the neighborhood,” said Iijima. “If there is an opportunity for Camp Zama volunteers to help, there is no reason not to take advantage of it.”



Iijima said the city hopes to continue to increase opportunities for cultural exchange and strengthen mutual relationships.



Mikayla Hyori Reese, a Zama American Middle School student and first-time participant, said she mainly enjoyed the free talk in small groups because she got to discuss everything from hobbies and music to how they spend their weekends, and it was very interesting to see what Japanese students her age are like.



Reese said that having people from different backgrounds ask each other questions was a good way to communicate and get to know each other while also having fun.



“I think it went pretty good,” said Reese. “I think it’s a good way to socialize with other people.”



Ichiha Matsubara said she and the other ambassadors spend a lot of time preparing and practicing making their presentations as perfect as possible, so she appreciated the presence of Camp Zama volunteers in the audience and their candid feedback and advice.



There are many Japanese who are fluent in English, but the Camp Zama volunteers can add cultural background from their perspectives, said Matsubara.



“It’s an incredible experience for me to be able to participate in a place where Japan and the U.S. are connected,” said Matsubara.



Matsubara said that she had a great time interacting with the volunteers and that having this kind of cultural exchange opportunity is very important to get to know each other better.