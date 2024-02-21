NFL cheerleaders teach universal language of ‘dance’ to military community, Japanese youth during Camp Zama visit

CAMP ZAMA, Japan - Three NFL professional cheerleaders hosted two youth cheer clinics for military community and Japanese youth Feb. 10 at the Camp Zama Youth Center.



Taylor Harrison, a Minnesota Vikings cheerleader, said the purpose of the visit and the clinics was to bring the military community a taste of home and to get everyone excited for the Super Bowl.



Inviting local Japanese youth to the clinics brought the added bonus of helping showcase how important the Super Bowl is to American culture.



Harrison said she and other cheerleaders taught the children a routine during the clinic that they performed together for their family and friends.



“They were so excited and so willing to learn,” said Harrison. “They did amazing.”



Harrison said that since dance is a universal language, the language barrier wasn’t an issue with the Japanese guests, and she felt that the goal of having children enjoy the clinic was achieved.



“It was so much fun today,” said Harrison.



Harrison said she and her team were grateful for the opportunity to visit Japan and to support the military community, and to immerse themselves in the local culture.



In addition to cheerleading, Harrison said she has a fulltime job as a nurse working with military veterans in Minneapolis.



“It really brings to a full circle to be able to come here to be with active-duty men and women while I am also able to care for those veterans in the United States,” said Harrison.



Kyona Lisboa, a Zama Middle High School student and cheer team member, said she participated in the clinic with her school teammates to learn new skills directly from the professional cheerleaders.



Lisboa said it was difficult to dance like the pros but she learned to dance with more confidence.



Lisboa said she was also excited for her team to perform their award-winning routine for the cheerleaders. The school’s cheer squad recently earned a first-place finish in the Far East Division 2 Cheer competition.



Lisboa said she also got to talk to the Japanese youth cheerleaders during the event and got to see how they danced and share her passion for dance with them.



“The event was interactive, and it was really fun,” said Lisboa.



Sae Harajima, one of the Japanese visitors, said she and her teammates knew they couldn’t miss this rare opportunity to learn new skills from the NFL professional cheerleaders and to improve themselves.



Harajima said the American cheerleaders were very friendly and made everyone feel welcome and comfortable right from the start. She learned not only cheerleading skills, but also communication skills, especially smiling to express the joy of dancing as performer.



“It was an eye-opening experience for me,” said Harajima.



Harajima said she was grateful to have been invited to be part of American culture and she enjoyed the opportunity to dance and interact with the professional cheerleaders.



“I can’t wait to tell my friends about today’s experience,” said Harajima. “I want to come back with my team again if there is a next time.”

