NATO's High Readiness Forces Are On The Move For Exercise Brilliant Jump

In the first half of 2024, NATO will conduct a series of exercises under the overarching umbrella of STEADFAST DEFENDER-24 (STDE-24).

A key element of STDE-24 will be the NATO led exercise BRILLIANT JUMP-2024 (BRJU-24). This exercise is an operational and tactical level Alert and Deployment Exercise (ALERTEX/DEPLOYEX). The aim is to train and test NATOs Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) in planning and conducting a deployment and the ability to respond to a potential multidimensional armed crisis, thus contributing to strengthening the Alliances’ deterrence and defense capabilities, demonstrating its strength and determination stemming from its unity. Created in 2014 as part of the NRF, NATOs VJTF are the spearhead troop element maintained at 24 hours notice to move. The VJTF is around 20,000 strong including a multinational land brigade, air, maritime and special force components.



