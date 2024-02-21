Robert Smalls A History Of Army Ideals

BEAUFORT, South Carolina –

Robert Smalls was born into slavery in 1839 on the McKee Plantation in Beaufort, South Carolina. His journey from the harshness of a plantation, to becoming a local hero and leader for change, is a testament to the qualities the United States Army values in its Soldiers.

As a young boy, Smalls worked as a laborer in Charleston Harbor, where he earned a dollar out of his sixteen-dollar weekly wage, with the rest going to Henry McKee, his slave owner. Rising through the ranks to become a wheelman for steamer ships, Small’s journey culminated with him as the pilot of the SS Planter. Robert Smalls would marry a hotel maid during this time and work extremely hard to save the $800 needed to purchase his and his family's freedom. Undeterred, he continued his pursuit, determined to secure freedom for himself and his family.

Then, in 1862, an extraordinary thing happened: with the United States Army controlling the islands near Beaufort and Charleston and the Navy blockading the harbor, Smalls saw a chance for freedom. The SS Planter, now under Confederate Navy command, became the stage for his audacious escape. Taking advantage of the ship's captain's trust to keep an eye on the ships at night, Smalls devised a plan to get through Confederate-controlled waters. He had to learn all the signals needed to pass through the forts, and he wore the captain's straw hat to give the impression that everything was normal while he avoided lookouts and forts.

By using a white bedsheet as a flag, he managed to avoid being fired upon by the USS Onward as he made his way toward the Union blockade.

For his bravery, Smalls received award money from the capture of the ship and, more significantly, played a pivotal role in persuading President Lincoln to establish the first African-American regiment in the United States Army. This marked a historic stride towards inclusivity and equality within the Armed Forces. Beyond his Military service, Smalls transitioned into politics, serving in the United States House of Representatives and the State Senate of South Carolina. When he died in 1915, at the property where he was born, now owned and called the Robert Smalls' House, that marked the culmination of his life’s journey .

For the United States Army, Robert Smalls is the archetype of the Soldier it desires to have. Smalls exhibited the bravery and resourcefulness necessary to overcome hardships and adversities, demonstrated by his missions accomplishments. His understanding of the enemy and ability to evade, parallel the Army's commitment to strategic excellence. Most importantly, Smalls embodied the Army's commitment to liberty and justice by fighting for the freedom of all enslaved Americans in the Confederacy, in addition to his own.

