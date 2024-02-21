U.S. Coast Guard completes critical Incident Command System training in Guam

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | In a demonstration of commitment to emergency preparedness and response excellence,...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | In a demonstration of commitment to emergency preparedness and response excellence, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Base Guam, with pivotal support from the Incident Management Assist Team (IMAT) from Norfolk, successfully wrapped up a comprehensive three-day National Incident Management System (NIMS) Incident Command System (ICS) exercise on Feb. 16, 2024. The exercise, designed to mirror a complex security scenario, tested the readiness and skills of Guam-based personnel, ensuring their readiness to handle real-life emergencies effectively. Utilizing the structured approach of the ICS, the event honed in on refining our command, control, and coordination capabilities, proving essential for rapid and efficient emergency response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — In a demonstration of commitment to emergency preparedness and response excellence, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Base Guam, with pivotal support from the Incident Management Assist Team (IMAT) from Norfolk, successfully wrapped up a comprehensive three-day National Incident Management System (NIMS) Incident Command System (ICS) exercise on Feb. 16, 2024.



The exercise, designed to mirror a complex security scenario, tested the readiness and skills of Guam-based personnel, ensuring their readiness to handle real-life emergencies effectively. Utilizing the structured approach of the ICS, the event honed in on refining command, control, and coordination capabilities, proving essential for rapid and efficient emergency response.



"We extend our deepest gratitude to the IMAT from Norfolk for their invaluable support and expertise. Their partnership is crucial in bolstering our incident management capabilities and promoting a culture of preparedness and resilience across the board," said Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam.



Building on the practical experience gained during the response to Super Typhoon Mawar, this exercise reinforced operational readiness and resilience, significantly benefiting from the IMAT's shared expertise. This collaboration was pivotal in enhancing response efforts and underscores the importance of preparedness ahead of the next typhoon season.



"The successful qualification advancements observed throughout the exercise were a testament to the dedication and proficiency of our team," said Lt. Henry Dunphy, the head of the FM/SG Emergency Management and Force Readiness department. "The exercise highlighted our rank's exceptional level of professionalism and commitment, as evidenced by nearly 50 sign-offs from 13 qualification boards."



This exercise also marked the first inclusion of the Base Guam team since its official establishment in November 2023, showcasing the significant value and enhanced capabilities their integration brings to our collective emergency response efforts.



The Incident Command System is the backbone of effective emergency management, ensuring a unified and strategic response to incidents of any magnitude. By integrating resources, personnel, and communication, the ICS framework supports our mission to protect the community and the environment efficiently and effectively.



"The value of this training cannot be overstated. It prepares us for the complexities of real-world emergencies and showcases our team's dedication and skill, " said Simmons. "Witnessing our personnel come together, apply their knowledge, and excel in such a demanding exercise is truly inspiring. This training's success speaks volumes of their hard work and professionalism, and I am incredibly proud of what we've achieved together."



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam team focuses on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. With a primary presence in Guam and Saipan and around 300 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the team maintains a strong U.S. presence in the Micronesia sub-region and adjacent areas, closely tied to local communities.



About U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam, staffed by approximately 80 personnel, operates under the Operational Logistics Command, providing vital mission support across the U.S. Coast Guard enterprise. As the lead logistics and support command, the base plays a strategic role in enhancing service capabilities within the region. Located within existing U.S. Coast Guard footprint aboard U.S. Naval Base Guam, it coexists with U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, reinforcing the Coast Guard's operational presence in the Western Pacific.