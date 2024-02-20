CSAF holds first all-call at Peterson SFB

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin held an all-call during his first visit to Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2024. This was the general’s first all-call since being appointed as chief of staff.



Allvin is the senior uniformed Air Force officer and 23rd Air Force chief of staff.



During his visit, Allvin discussed Great Power Competition and how Air Force leaders are implementing major changes centered on how they develop people, generate readiness, project power, and develop integrated capabilities.



“I do believe we are in a time of consequence and what we do matters,” Allvin said. “There has never been a time when it has been more important for us to have one Air Force and one mission. It’s going to take everything we’ve got if the balloon goes up, and we have to fight the high-end fight.”



The CSAF highlighted how the battleground has expanded into the space and cyber domains, and the current pace of change must drive the way the Air Force reoptimizes in the era of Great Power Competition.



“It’s not what it was 10 years ago – it’s not a benign environment,” Allvin said. “It’s not just about keeping communications or satellites up. This is warfighting. The dependence upon space for all of the things we’re doing, not just as an Air Force, but as a joint force, is ramping up.”



To address those pacing challenges, Allvin said it is important for the Air Force to invest in Airmen, so they are ready to deter and defeat.



“War is a human endeavor,” Allvin said. “The idea is to make sure that we can automate…with the things that technology is providing, so you have the opportunity to do your job better.”



Allvin further emphasized how the choices made today will have great effects on the world tomorrow.



“The Air Force must continue to develop more and more capabilities to get at the speed that we need for our Air Force in the future to be able to change and adapt as rapidly as the environment demands,” he said.



Following his brief, Allvin recognized three outstanding performers, coining Master Sgt. Travis Beatty, 50th Security Forces Squadron operations and training section chief, Staff Sgt. Mark Harris, 21st Medical Squadron pharmacy noncommissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Anthony Magana, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner technician.



Towards the end of the event, Allvin held a Q&A session with Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass where they discussed various topics including how to better enable the warfighter, quality of life initiatives, and deployments.



Following his visit to Peterson SFB, Allvin spoke at the National Character and Leadership Symposium senior leader discussion panel held at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 19:33 Story ID: 464617 Location: CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF holds first all-call at Peterson SFB, by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.