Therapy Dogs Arriving

Photo By Seaman Emmanuel Mathews | Aviation Boatswains Mate Airman Isabella King, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), visits with therapy dogs, Moose and Nala, on the flight deck of Essex in San Diego, Feb. 13, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emmanuel D. Mathews)

SAN DIEGO (February 13, 2024) Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) hosted therapy dogs to spend time with Sailors onboard, February 13-16, 2024 to boost morale while Essex is in a maintenance period. The animal-assisted therapy event was coordinated to greet Sailors on the flight deck every morning for five days in hopes to give the crew more support.



“I felt really happy when I saw Moose and Nala,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Isabella King. “When you’re around dogs they can feel what you feel, whether you’re happy or sad, and that confidential understanding gives us comfort.”



Sailors were allotted an hour of play time with the therapy dogs, Moose and Nala, each morning before starting the work day. Aviation Machinists Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Elijah Cuzon said that seeing the therapy dogs helped to relieve stress before starting work. Many people in the military had animal companions before joining, or keep some at home, and being able to start the work day with animal affection helped provide support and comfort.



“My husband is my support system, but when he is on deployment I have my dog at home to help,” said King. “So seeing the dogs at work I felt a big spark of happiness!”



Essex has been in an extended maintenance period since September 2022. Leadership reached out to Shelter to Soldier, an animal rescue organization where therapy dogs go through training and are placed with active military or veterans. The goal was to coordinate animal-assisted therapy for the week to help Sailors who have struggled with being in an industrial environment for so long.



“It’s ok to not be ok,” said Aviation Electrician Chief Petty Officer Tommy Moore, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-49). “I know what it’s like to be on the grind and deal with hardships in the Navy.”



Chief Moore is a handler for one of the two dogs visiting Essex. While the ships chaplain says Essex plans to continue animal-assisted therapy in the future, Sailors are encouraged to reach out anytime they need support.



“We will work with the triad and with Chief Moore to schedule future visits to the ship,” said LT Gwynne May, the chaplain on board Essex. “I hope we gave the crew something to look forward to as they came to work in the mornings.”



Essex is conducting a maintenance period in San Diego to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard.



