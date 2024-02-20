Navy Holds Town Hall for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Leaders Event Focused on Informing Local Command Leadership about Current Water Quality Concerns

Photo By Seaman Krystal Diaz | Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, addresses assembled...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Krystal Diaz | Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, addresses assembled leaders during a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Command Leadership Town Hall at JBPHH, Feb. 21, 2024. The event was hosted by JBPHH and welcomed command leaders from across the base to hear from Navy leaders working on water quality concerns and the closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), currently being carried out by Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH). Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Command leaders, along with representatives of military families and spouses, heard firsthand from Navy leaders on drinking water quality, sampling and testing efforts, and resources for personnel and families at a Town Hall event hosted by Capt. Mark Sohaney, commanding officer of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), on Feb. 21.



"This Town Hall was designed as a venue for communication with the leadership of tenant commands across the installation," Sohaney said. "Not only does it allow us to provide updates on the drinking water system and our ongoing environmental efforts, but it gives us the chance to hear from these commanders who may have questions or ideas about how we can better provide information for their service members who live or work onboard JBPHH."



Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC); Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH); CNIC Force Master Chief Jason Dunn; and experts from Naval Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) and Defense Health Agency (DHA) provided updates and took questions from command leaders stationed on JBPHH.



“We’re not only here to engage with leaders across the joint force here in Pearl Harbor and tell them what we’re doing but to also offer whatever resources I have at my disposal to help address the concerns of this community,” said Gray, who is in Hawaii to support Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) efforts.



The leaders also discussed the Navy’s efforts to collaborate closely with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) to enhance drinking water testing to ensure the water at JBPHH is safe and clean for residents.



“Just last week I was alongside our colleagues at the Department of Health getting samples from the Waiawa Shaft,” said Barnett. “We were also with them (DOH) and representatives from the EPA at the Community Representation Initiative (CRI) meeting where we spoke directly with elected members of the community on our water quality efforts and our mission to close the Red Hill facility.”



The Navy regularly engages the community through events like the Town Hall, CRI, Fuel Tank Advisory Committee, neighborhood boards, monthly information booths, and other events to share information and hear from the community.



“Listening and taking on the concerns of these leaders and community is critical,” said Barnett. “In turn we ask these leaders, ombudsmen and key spouses here today to ensure their teams are informed and poised to let us know what we can do to ensure they’re getting the best information and help for their staffs and families.”



The Town Hall reiterated Rapid Response Team procedures in order to address recent reporting from concerned citizens. Members of the community who have concerns about their water should contact the Navy Rapid Response Team on the 24-hour helpline at 808-449-1979. Residents with medical concerns should immediately contact their primary care manager.



“The Navy is doing all we can to ensure the water is tested and safe to drink,” said Barnett. “We need to hear from the community - if they believe that their water is contaminated, please, call the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Emergency Response center.”



Residents who have concerns about their drinking water supplied by JBPHH or want to request a Rapid Response Test and/or Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring test can call the emergency operations center at 808-449-1979.



Validated test results from the Navy’s Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring Plan are posted to www.jbphh-safewaters.org.



NCTF-RH is committed to working with all government agencies and community stakeholders to safely and deliberately close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility underground storage tanks and associated pipelines, conduct long-term environmental remediation, and ensure continued access to safe drinking water in compliance with all Federal, State, and local laws, policies and regulations.



For more information about NCTF-RH, visit www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil.