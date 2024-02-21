Soldiers practice "jumping the limber" with Fort Sill Artillery Half Section

Photo By Monica Wood | Spc. Dennis Drennen jumps the limber to land between Sgt. Josie Johnson and Cpl. Jason...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Spc. Dennis Drennen jumps the limber to land between Sgt. Josie Johnson and Cpl. Jason Ponto on the limber. The Soldiers are members of the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section, an equine unit on the Army installation, who are practicing for ceremonies and cannon salutes. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (Feb. 23, 2024) -- Soldier assigned to the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section have a lot to learn during their special duty with the unit.



The eight to 12 Soldiers who make up the Army equine team have to learn how to ride a horse, take care of a horse, fire the cannon, and "jump the limber" among other things the assignment requires.



Jumping the limber is a tradition with horse-drawn artillery. It is also part of the qualifications to become a member of the Half Section. Everyone must know how to jump the limber although it might not be their job. A Soldier might be riding a horse, but they also must be able to jump the limber.



According to Staff Sgt. Devin Dew, acting noncommissioned officer in charge of the Field Artillery Half Section, the limber is the wooden bench seat in front of the cannon pulled by a team of six horses.



“It is a tradition, but it was essentially for speed. Instead of walking around and climbing the limber, Artillery Soldiers would run and jump it to be more efficient and move faster,” said Dew. “If they were about to be overrun by enemy forces, they would hook up quickly and then run and jump on so they could take off fast.”



Formed to carry on the proud heritage of horses and the Field Artillery, the Half Section horses and Soldiers in the unit are responsible for carrying on the traditions of horse-drawn artillery from the World War I era.



The Half Section's events include changes of command, retirements, cannon salutes, funerals, retreat and reveille, and demonstrations throughout the year. Up to 12 special-duty Soldiers and a civilian section chief make up the Half Section, which originated at Fort Sill in 1969.